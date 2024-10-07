Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Anniversary of the Hamas Attack on Israel

Montpelier, Vt. – Statement from Governor Phil Scott:

“One year ago, nearly 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in a brutal attack by Hamas. Nearly 100 remain hostages of Hamas, including four Americans. Today, I join many in mourning these losses and condemning antisemitism of any kind – which, unfortunately, has escalated over the last year.

“We also know tens of thousands more have died in the year since, including many Palestinian civilians. They should also be in our thoughts today.

“The resolution to this conflict is complex. But instead of letting it further divide us, I hope Vermonters come together around a shared belief that expressions of hate in America are unacceptable and do nothing to achieve lasting peace where there is war.”

