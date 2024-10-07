Colliers to announce third quarter results on November 5, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, will be issued by press release on November 5, 2024, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on November 5, 2024 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, Chris McLernon, CEO, Real Estate Services and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 with conference ID 21704. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 22,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of more than $4.4 billion and $96 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500

