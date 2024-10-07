[2024] Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Trend and Scope, Technology, Growth Forecast to 2030

Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry Size

The global lawn and garden consumables market is projected to reach $26.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lawn and garden consumables market generated $16.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $26.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12231 According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market by Product Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides, Seeds, Mulch, and Others) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Institutional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.Leading players of the global lawn and garden consumables market analyzed in the research include Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., Bayer AG, BASF SE, DLF Seeds A/S, Central Garden & Pet, Sakata Seed Corporation, J.R. Simplot Company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Scotts Miracle Gro, and the Andersons Inc.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12231 Rise in trend toward landscaping, surge in adoption of organic farming, and increase in the number of commercial and residential projects drive the growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market. However, stringent regulations on the usage of insecticides and pesticides along with issues of sustainability regarding non-biodegradable fertilizers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, trend towards urban green spaces and parks present opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global lawn and garden consumables market based on product type, application, and region.Buy This Complete Business Report: https://bit.ly/3wIb7a8 Based on product type, the fertilizers segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the pesticides segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global lawn and garden consumables industry, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the institutional segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market-A11866 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Related Reports:Sulfur Fertilizers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market Agricultural Films Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-films-market Agricultural Pheromone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-pheromone-market-A12629 South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-organic-fertilizers-market-A07496 Europe Fly Control Chemicals Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fly-control-chemicals-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.