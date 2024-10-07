McGraw Hill Transitions from Traditional Textbook Edition Publishing Cycle with New Evergreen™ Delivery Model

The new model keeps course materials current, removing the burden on instructors to rebuild their courses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGraw Hill today announced the launch of an industry-first delivery model that releases digital product updates directly to existing courses already built by instructors, replacing the cycle of textbook editions.

McGraw Hill’s Evergreen delivery model sets a new industry standard by providing customers with the most up-to-date content, tools, and accessibility standards. The Evergreen model represents a significant leap forward for higher education course materials, enabling instructors and students access to regularly updated content when using McGraw Hill’s learning platforms or eBooks for their courses. The Evergreen model supports digital product updates, eliminating the burden on instructors that was associated with moving to a new edition or rebuilding their courses. Instructors will no longer need to rebuild their full course to incorporate updates as they did with every new textbook edition.

“We are changing the way educational products are delivered, simplifying course updates for instructors and enhancing the overall student experience,” said Michael Ryan, President of McGraw Hill’s Higher Education group. “The Evergreen delivery model facilitates instructors’ and students’ ability to keep up with the latest information and tools by providing a seamless experience that keeps content current. This model reaffirms McGraw Hill’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology to improve the educational experience, further cementing our role as a leader in innovation in the digital learning space.”

The Evergreen delivery model is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing learning management systems, ensuring a smooth transition for institutions and minimizing disruption to established workflows. This compatibility allows for easy implementation and adoption, enabling educators to quickly leverage each platform's benefits and enhance the learning experience for their students.

“Building everything from the ground up every three years when a new edition releases has been a huge job,” said Heidi Smith, biology professor at Front Range Community College. “With the Evergreen model, I am excited to instead be able to focus on more regular adjustments when there is a new release. This will greatly improve my ability to modify my approaches and use the tools more effectively.”

McGraw Hill’s Evergreen delivery model is currently available for nearly 300 titles for customers using McGraw Hill learning platforms and eBooks, with additional products and courses to be added in 2025. For more information, visit https://www.mheducation.com/highered/evergreen.

