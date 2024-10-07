Submit Release
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 10th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held October 10th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/4dEwYyB

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Virtual Small Cap Growth Conference which will cover a robust agenda of cross-listed companies,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “The event will take place following Wednesday’s Global Markets Forum and will provide additional opportunities for issuers to engage investors.”

October 10th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM
Warpaint London plc		 OTCQX: WPNTF | AIM: W7L
10:00 AM
NOVONIX Limited		 Nasdaq: NVX | ASX: NVX
10:30 AM
Dotz Nano Limited		 OTCQB: DTZNY | ASX: DTZ
11:00 AM
OMNIQ Corp.		 OTCQB: OMQS
12:00 PM Legible Inc.
OTCQB: LEBGF | CSE: READ
12:30 PM
BrandPilot AI Inc.		 OTCQB: BPAIF | CSE: BPAI
1:00 PM
Intellabridge Technology Corp.		 OTCQB: KASHF | CSE: KASH
1:30 PM
SulNOx Group Plc		 OTCQB: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX
2:00 PM
Fendx Technologies Inc.		 OTCQB: FDXTF | CSE: FNDX
2:30 PM
Kuya Silver Corp.		 OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA
3:00 PM
Tap Global Group Plc		 AQSE: TAP
3:30 PM
Panel Discussion: North American Cross-Trading Opportunities at a Glance

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


