Battery Tender Expands Retail Partnership with Costco, Now Selling EV Chargers Online in the U.S.

DELAND, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender by Deltran, a leading brand in battery chargers, batteries and portable power accessories, today announces the expansion of its retail partnership with Costco by adding two new electric vehicle (EV) charging products to its online store in the U.S.



Both chargers come with a J1772 Tesla adapter, which is exclusive to the EV chargers sold at Costco, making it easier for drivers to connect a Tesla to non-Tesla charging stations.

Costco seasonally carries Battery Tender automotive and marine battery chargers, and the introduction of the Battery Tender® eCharge 32 AMP, Level 1+2 Portable Electric Vehicle Charger and the eCharge 40 AMP, Level 2 Mountable Indoor Outdoor EV Charger mark a concerted effort to expand the retailers reach to EV owners.

As the automotive industry continues to transition to EVs, these products allow owners to charge their cars at home, avoiding added costs of public charging and ensuring they start every day with a ‘full tank.’ Both products are also UL and ENERGY STAR compliant, setting the standard for environmentally friendly charging.

“The transition to EVs in the automotive industry is taking off, and these products alleviate a major concern for drivers – range anxiety – by allowing them to charge at home,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran. “Costco is a recognized brand across the U.S., and these chargers enable the retailer to reach a wider audience with its automotive offerings.”

The eCharge 32 AMP, Level 1+2 Portable Electric Vehicle Charger has a compact design that makes it perfect for either at-home or on-the-go charging. It’s easy-to-use and compact design allows it to be unplugged, stored in the trunk of a car and used at another location – making it convenient for taking on road trips. It is also compatible with both 240V (NEMA 14-50P) or 120V (NEMA 5-20P) power sources. The eCharge 32 keeps EV or plug-in hybrid batteries full at 28.5 charge miles per hour at peak power.

The eCharge 40 AMP, Level 2 Mountable Indoor Outdoor EV Charger offers fast, versatile charging for EVs, delivering up to 36 miles of charge per hour. This charger is compatible with either a 240V plug-in or hardwired setup. Featuring an easy-to-read display, RFID access cards for security and protection against overvoltage and temperature issues, it’s perfect for home or workplace installation.

As momentum around EV growth continues, it will be paramount for companies catering to the automotive space to develop products that fit consumer needs. That’s why Battery Tender is working with Climate First Bank to back its R&D and expansion of EV products into retail locations.

“Climate First Bank, the world’s first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is excited to partner with Deltran USA on the launch of Battery Tender products in Costco stores,” said Lex Ford, president of Climate First Bank. “It is our belief that the proliferation of EVs will not stop and the Battery Tender line of products, selling in Costco Stores, will only ease the charging burden on EV owners. This retail delivery of chargers is an important step in the viability in EVs.”

Both chargers and other Battery Tender products can be found on Costco’s website here.

For more information on Battery Tender and the two EV chargers, please visit: https://www.batterytender.com/.

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® is a leading force in the power management and battery industry, dedicated to crafting cutting-edge charging and maintenance solutions. With a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, our brand has garnered unwavering trust from customers worldwide, owing to our steadfast commitment to performance and unmatched product reliability. For more information, visit BatteryTender.com and follow @BatteryTender on social.

About Deltran – The Parent Company of Battery Tender®

Deltran is proud of where they started in 1965. As a third-generation family owned and operated business, Deltran is committed to developing dependable quality products, providing exemplary customer service, and maintaining the trust of their brand. As stewards of the Battery Tender® brand, they have the great privilege of managing and building a consistent and strong identity for one of America’s leading battery charger, battery, and battery accessory manufacturers.

