General Fannie Masemola heads to Eastern Cape following another mass shooting, 7 Oct

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola will meet with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya , the Provincial Commissioner of EC, Lieutenant General Nomethetheleli Mene, and the multidisciplinary team deployed to investigate mass shootings in the province.

This follows another mass shooting in which six community patrollers were shot dead and four others injured.

General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene on the latest shootings.

The visit is as follows:

Date: Monday, 07 October 2024

Time: 15:00

Venue: Lugongozo Junior Secondary school in Qumbu, Umtata

Media enquiries:

Major General Nonkululeko Phokane

Cell: +27 (83) 645-6252

Lt Col Mawisa

Cell: +27 (71) 366-1907

