Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,453 in the last 365 days.

General Fannie Masemola heads to Eastern Cape following another mass shooting, 7 Oct

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola will meet with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya , the Provincial Commissioner of EC, Lieutenant General Nomethetheleli Mene, and the multidisciplinary team deployed to investigate mass shootings in the province. 

This follows another mass shooting in which six community patrollers were shot dead and four others injured. 

General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene on the latest shootings.

The visit is as follows: 
Date: Monday, 07 October 2024 
Time: 15:00
Venue: Lugongozo Junior Secondary school in Qumbu, Umtata

Media enquiries: 
Major General Nonkululeko Phokane
Cell: +27 (83) 645-6252

Lt Col Mawisa 
Cell: +27 (71) 366-1907
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

General Fannie Masemola heads to Eastern Cape following another mass shooting, 7 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more