Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on Hawks 2024/25 achievements, 13 Oct
Hawks National head to hold a media briefing to share achievements for 2024/2025 financial year
The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya and his management will on Sunday, 13 October 2024, hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2024/2025.
The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.
Date: Sunday, 13 October 2024
Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA
Time: 10:00
RSVP:
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Cell: 082 455 5782
Members of the media are cordially invited.
Enquiries:
