Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,451 in the last 365 days.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on Hawks 2024/25 achievements, 13 Oct

Hawks National head to hold a media briefing to share achievements for 2024/2025 financial year 

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya and his management will on Sunday, 13 October 2024, hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2024/2025. 

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.  

Date: Sunday, 13 October 2024 
Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA 
Time: 10:00

RSVP: 
Colonel Katlego Mogale 
Cell: 082 455 5782 

Members of the media are cordially invited.

Enquiries: 
Colonel Katlego Mogale 
Cell: 082 455 5782 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on Hawks 2024/25 achievements, 13 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more