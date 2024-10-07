Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on Hawks 2024/25 achievements, 13 Oct

Hawks National head to hold a media briefing to share achievements for 2024/2025 financial year

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya and his management will on Sunday, 13 October 2024, hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2024/2025.

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.

Date: Sunday, 13 October 2024

Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA

Time: 10:00

RSVP:

Colonel Katlego Mogale

Cell: 082 455 5782

Members of the media are cordially invited.

Enquiries:

