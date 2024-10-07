Linear Lighting Market Expected to Reach $56.4 Billion by 2031 | Acuity Brands, Cree Lighting, linea light group

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Linear Lighting Market ," The linear lighting market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32144 A linear light is a light that has a rectangular shape rather than a circle or square. It often comes in the form of optical channels and tubes or optical bands. It has a good option for lighting large spaces due to its wide light distribution and the ability to connect and extend indefinitely. Linear lights can be mounted in three ways: surface mounted, suspended in air, or recessed or "embedded" into a surface. These are popular in many spaces such as offices, gas stations, and elevators. Industrial linear lightings are an energy-efficient alternative to fluorescent lighting fixtures for both low bay and high bay applications such as manufacturing facilities, industrial halls, sports complexes, gymnasiums, warehouses, cold storage facilities, shopping areas, and public buildings.Linear lighting market growth is majorly driven by the rise in demand for domestic applications. Further, linear lights are the preferred option due to some innovative features which are anticipated to drive the growth of the linear lighting industry. However, the high maintenance cost and lack of skilled professionals is a prime restraints of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in the need for quality inspection and automation is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the linear light industry during the forecast period.According to the linear lighting market analysis, the recessed linear lighting segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The suspended linear lighting and surface linear lighting segments collectively accounted for around 60.61% linear lighting market share in 2021. Similarly, the indoor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in comparison with the outdoor linear lighting segment in 2021.The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32144 The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the linear light market, owing to a significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, a rise in demand for industry 4.0 solutions in the manufacturing, commercial, and residential sectors is anticipated to drive the market post-pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments restrained the growth of the linear lighting market. On the contrary, emerging economies significantly witness the need for smart infrastructure solutions in industrial sectors that are expected to boost the linear lighting market size. From statement-making lighting fixtures to sophisticated and high-performing control systems, Linear Lighting and Control is Miami's premier resource for interior designers, architects, contractors, remodeling experts, and ordinary homeowners in the Miami area.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global linear light market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. The adoption of next-generation vision inspection system solutions across the commercial and residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of the linear light industry in this region. Moreover, the surge in demand for advanced manufacturing solutions in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to drive the linear lighting market trends in this region.Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32144 The key players profiled in the report include Fagerhult Group, Acuity Brands, Osram, Philips Lighting, Cree Lighting, Eaton, Linea Light Group, Buljin ELMEC Pvt. Ltd., Current Lighting Solutions, LLC, MaxLite. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the linear lighting market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• In 2021, the recessed linear lighting segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.• The indoor segment accounted for around 74.8% of the linear lighting market trends in 2021.• Asia-Pacific contributed the major share in the linear lighting market, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2021.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 