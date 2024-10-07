High grade ionic absorption clay magnetic rare earths mineralization found in Verde’s historical drill holes

Verde will explore ways to generate shareholder value from this opportunity while remaining committed to its focus on fertilizers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd (TSX: “NPK”) (“Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that 4,708 hectares of its mineral concessions are prospective for Magnetic Rare Earths (“MRE”) mineralization. MREs, which in Verde’s find include Praseodymium (“Pr”), Neodymium (“Nd”), Dysprosium (“Dy”), and Therbium (“Tb”), are in high demand due to their critical role in the energy transition. These elements are essential components in the production of high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other green technologies, positioning Verde as a strategic player in supporting the global shift towards renewable energy solutions.



“We are thrilled by the potential we have uncovered in the Magnetic Rare Earth elements and are committed to conducting thorough work to fully understand their scope and application. Verde remains focused on its fertilizer business and will investigate alternatives to generate shareholder value from those concessions,” confirmed Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO.

Verde has initiated the re-assaying of select historical drill holes within a geological formation previously explored for phosphate. This strategic decision aligns with evolving market dynamics in the rare earth elements (“REE”) sector, driving Verde to reevaluate historical exploration data with a new focus on potential REE mineralization. As global demand for REEs intensifies, particularly due to their essential role in renewable energy technologies, Verde aims to further investigate the presence of high-value magnetic rare earths within its concessions.

The Company reanalyzed 15 drill holes in the mineralized zone of the Nau de Guerra Target and results included1:

Hole From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) TREO2 (ppm) MREO3 (ppm) Nd 2 O 3 (ppm) Pr 6 O 11 (ppm) Dy 2 O 3 (ppm) Tb 4 O 7 (ppm) AP-ND-02

0 43 43 3,968 969 728 208 27 6 0 15 15 5,217 1,348 1,015 287 38 8 AP-ND-03

0 74 74 3,181 726 542 157 22 5 17 30 13 6,419 1,458 1,088 316 45 10 AP-ND-04

0 40 40 2,599 593 444 128 17 4 5 25 20 3,004 702 526 150 21 5 AP-ND-05

0 69 69 3,526 839 628 182 23 5 9 26 17 5,690 1,456 1,092 313 40 10 AP-ND-06

0 43 43 3,058 730 547 157 21 5 0 21 21 3,633 880 658 188 27 6 AP-ND-07

0 31 31 4,024 968 728 208 26 6 0 26 26 4,537 1,092 822 236 28 7 AP-ND-08 0 39 39 4,594 1,141 854 248 32 8 AP-ND-09

0 78 78 3,109 717 535 156 21 5 20 34 14 6,063 1,398 1,039 312 38 9 AP-ND-11

0 38 38 3,386 817 615 174 23 5 0 11 11 4,035 1,036 780 215 33 7 AP-ND-12 0 22 22 3,589 838 630 181 22 5 AP-ND-13 0 17 17 3,432 779 585 170 20 5 AP-ND-14

0 65 65 4,209 975 729 210 29 7 20 50 30 6,012 1,419 1,061 306 42 10 AP-ND-15

0 57 57 3,184 703 525 153 20 4 12 32 20 4,000 940 704 203 27 6 AP-ND-16

0 49 49 3,591 878 661 187 25 6 2 22 20 5,014 1,317 994 277 37 8 AP-ND-17

0 19 19 3,445 775 577 172 21 5 2 16 14 4,102 923 687 206 25 6

__________________



1 Oxide Conversion Factors: the conversion factors for rare earth oxides represent the multiplier used to convert the elements into their oxide forms. The conversion factors are as follows: Cerium Oxide (CeO₂) = 1.2284; Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃) = 1.1477; Erbium Oxide (Er₂O₃) = 1.1435; Europium Oxide (Eu₂O₃) = 1.1579; Gadolinium Oxide (Gd₂O₃) = 1.1526; Holmium Oxide (Ho₂O₃) = 1.1455; Lanthanum Oxide (La₂O₃) = 1.1728; Lutetium Oxide (Lu₂O₃) = 1.1372; Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃) = 1.1664; Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁) = 1.2082; Samarium Oxide (Sm₂O₃) = 1.1596; Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇) = 1.1762; Thulium Oxide (Tm₂O₃) = 1.1421; Yttrium Oxide (Y₂O₃) = 1.2699; Ytterbium Oxide (Yb₂O₃) = 1.1387.

2 Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) refers to the sum of the oxides of rare earth elements, which include: Lanthanum Oxide (La₂O₃), Cerium Oxide (CeO₂), Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁), Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃), Samarium Oxide (Sm₂O₃), Europium Oxide (Eu₂O₃), Gadolinium Oxide (Gd₂O₃), Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇), Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃), Holmium Oxide (Ho₂O₃), Erbium Oxide (Er₂O₃), Thulium Oxide (Tm₂O₃), Ytterbium Oxide (Yb₂O₃), Lutetium Oxide (Lu₂O₃), and Yttrium Oxide (Y₂O₃).

3 Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) refers to the sum of the oxides of rare earth elements with magnetic properties, which include: Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁), Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃), Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇), and Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃).





Those results were noteworthy for the following reasons:

high grade TREO very high grade MRE mineralization proximity to surface with minimal overburden excellent location close to Verde’s existing operations

Upon its preliminary success, the Company decided to assess if ionic absorption clay mineralization was present. Ionic absorption clay rare earths deposits are the gold standard of REEs mining. These deposits have the industry’s lowest OPEX and CAPEX. Verde sent samples to SGS lab, and the results confirmed the presence of ionic absorption clay mineralization, yet non-optimized recovery as detailed below:

Non-optimized results for Magnetic REO

MREO

(ppm) Nd 2 O 3

(ppm) Pr 6 O 11

(ppm) Dy 2 O 3

(ppm) Tb 4 O 7

(ppm) Head grade 1,187 893 258 32 7 Leached grade 399 302 84 11 3 Recovery (%) 34% 34% 33% 35% 34%

Ionic absorption clay mineralization is confirmed when metallurgical recovery is achieved through ammonium sulfate leaching tests, involving low-temperature, atmospheric-pressure leaching followed by the selective precipitation of REE, ensuring efficient extraction with minimal impurities. In Verde’s case, samples were leached using a 0.5 M ammonium sulfate solution at pH 4 for 30 minutes under ambient conditions, demonstrating the effectiveness of this method.

Once ionic absorption clay mineralization is confirmed it is also crucial to explore leaching contaminants which would potentially increase costs. Again, results were very positive with extremely low concentration of any contaminants as below:

IMPURITY Wt % Ca (Calcium) 0.012 Al (Aluminium) 0.008 Ni (Nickel) 0.0005 Fe (Iron) 0.0005 U (Uranium) <0.000004 Th (Thorium) 0.00006

Verde has 3,640 meters of historical diamond drilling covering the same geological formation where those outstanding results were uncovered. The Company has resampled those drill cores under supervision of independent Qualified Person (“QP”) João Batista Guimarães Teixeira. The Company expects to report those results shortly and, if warranted by results, will undertake a resource calculation.

“No matter how exciting this discovery is, it will not distract Verde from realizing its potential as a leading low carbon sustainable Fertilizer supplier. The evaluation work is being cost efficiently undertaken with a clear proposition to generate shareholder value without generating any undue distraction to our team,” stated Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO.

Qualified Person

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information reviewed, collated and fairly represented by QP Dr. João Batista Guimarães Teixeira. Dr. Teixeira holds a PhD in Geosciences from Pennsylvania State University (USA), an MSc in Economic Geology from the Federal University of Bahia (Brazil), and a BSc in Geology from the University of São Paulo (Brazil). He has held key roles at VALE's exploration branch, DOCEGEO, including geologist, senior geologist, and Project Manager, leading projects on geological mapping, drilling, and economic evaluation of iron deposits at Serra dos Carajás, gold, base metals, and bauxite exploration in the Amazon, and copper exploration in high-grade terrains across Brazil. In 1998, he joined the Metallogeny Group at the Federal University of Bahia, first as an invited researcher and later as an associate professor. Currently, he is an independent consulting geologist specializing in gold, iron, and nickel deposits, with numerous publications in international journals such as Mineralium Deposita, Economic Geology, Precambrian Research, and Ore Geology Reviews. Dr. Teixeira has been a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) since 2007 and became a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists in 2014. Dr. Teixeira is a recognized Qualified Person (QP) under Canada’s NI 43-101 standards.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde Agritech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet.

