GRI Bio to Present at the 22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis

LA JOLLA, CA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis (ICLAF 2024) being held October 12-16, 2024 in Athens, Greece.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Involvement of Type 1 Invariant Natural Killer T Cells in Driving Lung Fibrosis

Presenter: Vipin Kumar Chaturvedi, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of GRI Bio

Poster Number: PP 184

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM EEST

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here .

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type 1 invariant (iNKT) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

GRI@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.