Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cost Optimization Boosted Gross Margin by 21.7% YoY in H1 2024

Enters U.S. Health Market in October with IM8, a New Health and Wellness Brand

Re-affirms Revenue Target to Exceed US$33 million for FY 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with recent business updates.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations of US$5.9 million, as compared to US$6.5 million in the second quarter 2023 attributable to clinical segment revenues, which are anticipated in the latter half of the year.

Gross profit from continuing operations of US$3.8 million, an increase of 23.6% as compared to the second quarter 2023.

Gross margin of continuing operations increased to 63.4% from 46.8% in the second quarter 2023 driven by operational efficiencies, better pricing strategies, and cost optimization measures.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss from continuing operations of US$5.5 million, an improvement of 24.9% as compared to the second quarter 2023.

loss from continuing operations of US$5.5 million, an improvement of 24.9% as compared to the second quarter 2023. Cash and other short-term assets 2 of US$78.7 million and debt-free as of June 30, 2024.

of US$78.7 million and debt-free as of June 30, 2024. Insighta3, our early cancer detection joint venture with Professor Dennis Lo, had a cash balance of US$80.5 million on its balance sheet and debt-free as of June 30, 2024.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations of US$12.4 million, an increase of 8.0% as compared to the first half 2023.

Gross profit from continuing operations of US$7.6 million, expanded by 67.6% as compared to the first half 2023.

Gross margin of continuing operations of 61.1%, up from 39.4% in the first half 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of US$9.6 million, an improvement of 42.3% as compared to the first half 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Operational Updates

IM8 is fully prepared for a successful launch in October, with all marketing and operational plans in place.

Completed the acquisition of Europa Sports establishing IM8’s diverse distribution capabilities to include a brick-and-mortar network and a 3PL logistics platform.

CircleDNA and ACT Genomics are on track to achieve business-unit breakeven by the second half of 2025.

In September, Insighta commenced a 1,500 person clinical trial for early Liver cancer detection.

Insighta has begun leveraging AI technologies in early cancer detection research and development efforts with considerable progress and results to be announced.

________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss from operations excluding (1) employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) amortization of deferred expenses, (4) acquisition and transaction-related costs, (5) strategic realignment and discontinued products impact, and (6) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net. These adjustments are made for items that may not be indicative of our business performance, including non-cash and/or non-recurring items.

2 Represents current assets, including cash and cash equivalents totaling US$41.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$10.9 million, and trade receivables of US$4.1 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets as of June 30, 2024.

3 As of June 30, 2024, we owned 50% shareholding in Insighta, which was accounted for under equity-accounted investee. Equity-accounted investees, totaling US$97.9 million as of June 30, 2024, were classified as non-current assets on our balance sheet.



Management Commentary

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, remarked: “We continue to make progress in our strategic initiatives, achieving key milestones, in both our consumer and clinical health divisions. During the second quarter, we remained committed to structuring our business for operational efficiency. This can be recognized by improvements in key metrics as drivers of operating leverage, and highlighted by a 23.6% improvement in gross profit as we narrowed our adjusted EBITDA loss by 24.9% from the prior year.

We are excited about the future as we prepare for the highly anticipated U.S. launch of IM8, our health and wellness brand. Our recent Europa acquisition provides a strong foundation and extensive global distribution network as a tailwind for IM8 to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness market. We remain fully committed to driving growth and innovation while focusing on long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand and Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our US$200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) Amortization of deferred expenses, (4) Acquisition and transaction-related costs, (5) Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact, and (6) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net — items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/ or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company’s public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company’s non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position

(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Assets Property, plant and equipment $ 4,745,228 $ 4,585,957 $ 5,777,794 Intangible assets 12,455,997 13,169,672 13,424,648 Goodwill 29,170,123 29,170,123 29,170,123 Interests in equity-accounted investees 97,875,233 98,244,733 98,464,875 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 9,371,064 9,371,064 9,371,064 Deferred tax assets 27,627 27,630 27,680 Deferred expenses — 1,483,348 3,530,756 Other non-current assets 968,525 948,811 743,173 Non-current assets 154,613,797 157,001,338 160,510,113 Deferred expenses 7,710,439 8,272,025 8,312,890 Inventories 2,878,258 2,815,607 3,126,776 Trade receivables 4,086,030 4,106,052 4,058,007 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 11,797,508 5,708,610 5,284,848 Amount due from a related company 2,561 2,556 5,123 Amount due from an equity-accounted investee 120,966 126,177 132,114 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,893,094 11,034,200 11,034,200 Short-term deposits — — 16,000,000 Cash and cash equivalents 41,204,165 54,518,588 45,706,448 Current assets 78,693,021 86,583,815 93,660,406 Total assets $ 233,306,818 $ 243,585,153 $ 254,170,519 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities $ 2,238,336 $ 2,327,331 $ 2,614,823 Warrant liabilities 311,152 143,264 223,850 Lease liabilities 1,181,457 669,373 867,215 Other non-current liabilities 286,047 464,215 823,345 Non-current liabilities 4,016,992 3,604,183 4,529,233 Trade payables 1,693,564 1,637,568 1,671,019 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,821,131 7,100,324 8,174,815 Contract liabilities 5,480,399 5,542,678 6,111,017 Lease liabilities 1,183,046 1,079,449 1,502,173 Liabilities for puttable financial instrument4 15,707,143 14,472,666 14,622,529 Tax payable 7,402,553 7,385,897 7,402,461 Current liabilities 38,287,836 37,218,582 39,484,014 Total liabilities 42,304,828 40,822,765 44,013,247 Equity Share capital 19,024 18,326 18,308 Reserves 188,225,181 199,425,243 206,339,490 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 188,244,205 199,443,569 206,357,798 Non-controlling interests 2,757,785 3,318,819 3,799,474 Total equity 191,001,990 202,762,388 210,157,272 Total equity and liabilities $ 233,306,818 $ 243,585,153 $ 254,170,519



PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue $ 12,354,929 $ 11,435,274 Direct costs (4,804,011 ) (6,930,184 ) Gross profit 7,550,918 4,505,090 Other income and other net gain 1,500,009 2,163,949 Selling and distribution expenses5 (4,314,911 ) (4,672,935 ) Research and development expenses5 (5,756,508 ) (5,826,315 ) Administrative and other operating expenses5 (18,747,383 ) (25,911,191 ) Loss from operations (19,767,875 ) (29,741,402 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (141,106 ) (3,944,407 ) Fair value (loss)/gain on warrant liabilities (87,302 ) 1,752,746 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (579,943 ) (225,284 ) Other finance costs (43,818 ) (85,243 ) Loss before taxation (20,620,044 ) (32,243,590 ) Income tax credit 375,172 152,655 Loss from continuing operations (20,244,872 ) (32,090,935 ) Discontinued operation Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax6 47,545 (1,090,255 ) Loss for the period (20,197,327 ) (33,181,190 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (770,420 ) 1,157,683 Total comprehensive income for the period $ (20,967,747 ) $ (32,023,507 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (19,290,049 ) $ (32,206,003 ) Non-controlling interests (907,278 ) (975,187 ) $ (20,197,327 ) $ (33,181,190 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (19,926,058 ) $ (30,533,737 ) Non-controlling interests (1,041,689 ) (1,489,770 ) $ (20,967,747 ) $ (32,023,507 ) Loss per share: Basic (1.58 ) (3.04 ) Diluted (1.58 ) (3.04 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (1.58 ) (2.94 ) Diluted (1.58 ) (2.94 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 12,219,121 10,577,069 Diluted 12,219,121 10,577,069



PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024 2024 2023 (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue $ 5,941,532 $ 6,413,397 $ 6,511,239 Direct costs (2,173,260 ) (2,630,751 ) (3,462,245 ) Gross profit 3,768,272 3,782,646 3,048,994 Other income and other net gain 752,118 747,891 1,086,858 Selling and distribution expenses5 (2,416,438 ) (1,898,473 ) (2,171,661 ) Research and development expenses5 (3,025,458 ) (2,731,050 ) (2,592,777 ) Administrative and other operating expenses5 (9,687,454 ) (9,059,929 ) (14,221,382 ) Loss from operations (10,608,960 ) (9,158,915 ) (14,849,968 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (141,106 ) — (3,944,407 ) Fair value (loss)/gain on warrant liabilities (167,888 ) 80,586 492,470 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (363,698 ) (216,245 ) (112,533 ) Other finance costs (27,479 ) (16,339 ) (41,399 ) Loss before taxation (11,309,131 ) (9,310,913 ) (18,455,837 ) Income tax credit 89,234 285,938 72,000 Loss from continuing operations (11,219,897 ) (9,024,975 ) (18,383,837 ) Discontinued operation Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax6 74,160 (26,615 ) (3,823,613 ) Loss for the period (11,145,737 ) (9,051,590 ) (22,207,450 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (339,976 ) (430,444 ) 1,794,185 Total comprehensive income for the period $ (11,485,713 ) $ (9,482,034 ) $ (20,413,265 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (10,721,954 ) $ (8,568,095 ) $ (21,807,573 ) Non-controlling interests (423,783 ) (483,495 ) (399,877 ) $ (11,145,737 ) $ (9,051,590 ) $ (22,207,450 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (10,924,679 ) $ (9,001,379 ) $ (20,037,819 ) Non-controlling interests (561,034 ) (480,655 ) (375,446 ) $ (11,485,713 ) $ (9,482,034 ) $ (20,413,265 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.88 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (2.06 ) Diluted (0.88 ) (0.70 ) (2.06 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (0.88 ) (0.70 ) (1.70 ) Diluted (0.88 ) (0.70 ) (1.70 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 12,222,337 12,215,904 10,597,565 Diluted 12,222,337 12,215,904 10,597,565



PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

2024 2023 (Restated)

Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS $ (19,767,875 ) $ (29,741,402 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 3,472,846 6,284,469 Depreciation and amortization 3,153,324 3,402,363 Amortization of deferred expenses 4,133,207 4,002,301 Acquisition and transaction-related costs 798,310 — Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact 37,284 1,421,718 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (1,394,783 ) (1,944,734 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) $ (9,567,687 ) $ (16,575,285 )





Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024 2024 2023 (Restated)

Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS $ (10,608,960 ) $ (9,158,915 ) $ (14,849,968 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 1,535,578 1,937,268 3,343,485 Depreciation and amortization 1,433,769 1,719,555 1,605,373 Amortization of deferred expenses 2,044,934 2,088,273 3,077,902 Acquisition and transaction-related costs 798,310 — — Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact 28,994 8,290 499,357 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (694,194 ) (700,589 ) (944,603 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) $ (5,461,569 ) $ (4,106,118 ) $ (7,268,454 )

________________________

4 In connection with the acquisition of ACT Genomics, the remaining shareholders of ACT Genomics - representing 25.61% of the fully diluted shareholding of ACT Genomics that Prenetics does not own - were granted put options which allow these remaining shareholders to put their remaining shares to Prenetics under certain conditions. The liabilities arising from such put option are recorded as liabilities for puttable financial instrument, and are valued at the present value of the exercise price of the put option.

5 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses from continuing operations as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 (Restated) Direct costs $ 1,021 $ — Selling and distribution expenses 1,463 103,868 Research and development expenses 1,568,844 1,360,896 Administrative and other operating expenses 1,855,743 4,778,170 Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses $ 3,427,071 $ 6,242,934





Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 (Restated) Direct costs $ 440 $ 581 $ — Selling and distribution expenses 410 1,053 58,613 Research and development expenses 810,450 758,394 874,389 Administrative and other operating expenses 699,991 1,155,752 2,387,126 Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses $ 1,511,291 $ 1,915,780 $ 3,320,128

6 We ceased our COVID-19 testing business entirely in 2023 Q2, and other DNA testing operations in the EMEA regions in 2023 Q4. As a result, COVID-19 testing business and the operations in the EMEA regions are reported as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of the discontinued operation have been presented separately from the continuing operations in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.

