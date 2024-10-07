Acrylic Teeth Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1.1 billion, Advancing at an 8.4% CAGR by 2034: Transparency Market Research Inc.

An increase in the prevalence of periodontal disorders and dental cavities is driving opportunities in the acrylic teeth market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acrylic teeth market (아크릴 치아 시장) was projected to attain US$ 439.0 million in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 1.1 billion.

They also provide enhanced endurance and stability by forming a strong chemical connection with the denture foundation and providing a more natural sensation when speaking and eating. Another element advancing the industry is the rising desire for cosmetic dentistry.

The leading players in the acrylic teeth market are investigating the use of various types of nanoparticles containing silver and titanium oxide in acrylic polymers to generate bioactive materials that are in line with the environmentally friendly aspect of dentistry. Additionally, they are developing an antifungal spray for the bases of acrylic dentures.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market: Competitive Landscape

To increase the size of their consumer base, the major players in the acrylic denture teeth market are diversifying their product offerings. For example, Dentsply Sirona stated in September 2021 that it was expanding its Lucitone Digital Print Denture System four times. This system makes it easier to produce nearly any kind of full arch denture.

Mergers and acquisitions are another tactic used by acrylic tooth producers to differentiate themselves from competitors. Denstsply Sirona, for example, stated in January 2021 that it had successfully acquired Datum Dental, Ltd., a company well-known for its unique dental regeneration products including GLYMATRIX technology. The following companies are well-known participants in the global acrylic teeth market:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Kulzer GmbH

New Stetic S.A.

Ruthinium Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Pigeon Dental

Shofu Dental Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Toros Dental

VinciSmile

Vita Zahnfabrik

Yamahachi Dental Mfg. Co.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Desktop Health declared in February 2024 that it has introduced Flexcera Base Ultra+ Dental Resin for the production of 3D printed dentures.

In order to open "Renew Anchored Dentures" surgery clinics in Texas and California, Western Dental & Orthodontics and Renew, LLC engaged into a strategic agreement in January 2022.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Since they are easier to fix and feel softer in the mouth than ceramic teeth, acrylic teeth are recommended.

Further support can be supplied by adding clasps.

As acrylic materials are so moldable, they are perfect for partial dentures.

These dentures can have more teeth put to them as needed. The benefit is that after losing a tooth, one does not always need to have a replacement denture in its entirety.

The rise in oral health issues is driving the market for acrylic teeth, as people in middle-class and lower-class nations choose more economical solutions made possible by acrylic materials.

Market Trends for Acrylic Teeth

A discernible growth in the aging population is driving global demand for cosmetic dentistry. In 2020, 1.4 billion people worldwide were 60 years of age or older, according to the WHO. It also states that by 2030, 16.6% of the world's population will fall into the elderly category.

The increasing awareness among people of the need to be "presentable" is another aspect. Based on research, people tend to feel more confident when they present themselves in an orderly manner. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) estimates that the United States spends around US$ 2.75 billion on cosmetic dentistry alone annually.

In addition to improving one's perspective on oral health, cosmetic dentistry creates a comprehensive sense of self-worth.

Global Market for Acrylic Teeth: Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the majority of the industry share of acrylic teeth in 2023, according to the most recent market study, and this situation is anticipated to be steady throughout the forecast period. The rise in patients experiencing edentulism is the reason for this.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the cost of professional dentistry services is the sixth largest price borne by the American public after personal healthcare, post-hospital care, nursing home care, physician services, and prescription pharmaceuticals.

In addition, 120 million Americans live without at least one tooth, and over 36 million Americans are toothless, according to the American College of Prosthodontists. It also says that about 15% of those who are edentulous have prosthetic teeth in their mouths.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market Segmentation

Type

Partial Denture

Complete Denture

Overdenture

Technology

CAD/CAM

3D Printing

Application

Functionality

Aesthetics

End User

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Dental Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

