The Man Who Predicted the Great Recession, Trump’s 2016 Victory, and the COVID Crisis Issues Urgent Warning to Americans: Prepare for 2024 Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, the renowned former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House who successfully predicted the 2008 financial crisis, Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the COVID pandemic, has issued a new dire warning about the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election . Rickards predicts an unprecedented level of chaos, warning that the election could trigger a 50% market crash, the collapse of the U.S. dollar, violent street riots, and even the suspension of fundamental rights under martial law.





Rickards, who has been a trusted advisor to international finance and military institutions for over four decades, believes that America is on the brink of an economic and social meltdown due to the uncertainty surrounding the 2024 election. According to Rickards, recent developments —including President Biden stepping out of the race and the Democrats' strategic efforts to support Kamala Harris—indicate that the establishment may not allow Donald Trump to regain power, even if he wins the election.

Rickards explained, "I predict this coming election meltdown will shake America to its core, resulting in a market crash, a dollar collapse, and possibly widespread violence and unrest. This is the most serious threat to our nation that I've seen in my career."

Rickards has outlined five critical steps that Americans should take immediately to safeguard their assets and prepare for what he describes as the "most dangerous crisis in our nation’s history."

This special advisory, based on years of experience and insights gained from high-level government roles, offers detailed recommendations to help Americans protect their wealth and families. In particular, Rickards is providing free access to several bonus reports for those who subscribe to his research.

Jim Rickards is now calling on all Americans to prepare, emphasizing that ignoring the signs could lead to devastating losses, both financially and personally. "The stakes are higher than ever. I urge all Americans to be proactive in securing their futures before it’s too late," says Rickards.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and renowned advisor to the U.S. intelligence community and Wall Street. He has worked on critical projects ranging from the Petrodollar Accord to ending the Iran hostage crisis, and he helped craft strategies to prevent another 9/11. He is also the author of bestsellers such as Currency Wars and The Death of Money.

