AmpliTech Group Announces Receipt of Notice of Allowance for Patents in 5G and Cryogenic Technology For Quantum Computing Applications

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for AmpliTech Group’s patent application related to their 5G Technology, based on its proprietary low noise technology and a patent for its cryogenic solution for Quantum Computing Applications. The formal patent certificates will be issued within the next 30 – 45 days.



These patents, protect AmpliTech's proprietary technology that enhances the performance and efficiency on both of these very pivotal business segments for the company. The Quantum Computing and 5G technologies are critical parts in the company’s growth strategy. These patents also validate their innovative approach as a key player in the rapidly growing field of the 5G industry as well as the quantum computing industry. This technology is expected to revolutionize numerous industries, including telecommunications, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group stated: "We're very proud to report this milestone achievement to protect our technology. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology in the realm of quantum computing and 5G applications is a testament to our team's expertise and vision. We believe this technology will pave the way for new opportunities in both the quantum computing space and the broader 5G telecommunications market."

AmpliTech is dedicated to advancing its product offerings and expanding its intellectual property portfolio to support its mission of delivering high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company plans to further develop this technology to ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation in 5G and quantum computing.

For more information about AmpliTech Group, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this company’s receipt of patents will lead to immediate or near future orders and to further penetrate Quantum Computing and Public and Private 5G markets. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

