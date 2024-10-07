Bazaarvoice Announces Industry’s First Integrated Social Content Solution, Bazaarvoice Vibe

Source, amplify, convert, and optimize shopper, creator and community-generated content and manage campaigns, all from one place.



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At GroceryShop today, Bazaarvoice, the leading platform for full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, announces Bazaarvoice Vibe—a game-changing, comprehensive solution designed to source, amplify, convert, and optimize user and creator generated content across all channels, all from one place. Global general availability begins November 1.

“Bazaarvoice Vibe makes it easy for brands to power their UGC and creator campaigns from a single solution. With AI-powered automations, one-click distribution features, and insights to optimize campaign spends across channels, this solution helps brands bridge the gap between social engagement and e-commerce success,” said Colby Smith, Executive Vice President at Bazaarvoice. “What once required multiple tools and workflows can now be handled by a single integrated solution.”

Bazaarvoice Vibe brings together the power of Creator Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Social Commerce, and Product Sampling into one seamless solution, enabling brands and retailers to source, amplify, convert, and optimize compelling community-led, authentic content strategies that drive results from reach to revenue across every consumer touchpoint. Vibe also comes with analytics and insights for content, creator and campaign effectiveness, and earned media value and revenue contribution insights to meet the needs of multiple personas and users within and outside marketing, brand, and commerce teams.

Dave Plowden, VP Marketing of FITCRUNCH, a Pervine Foods company co-founded by Chef Robert Irvine, says, “With Bazaarvoice Vibe, it feels like we’ve gained the power of five essential tools in one, streamlining workflow, reducing costs, enhancing efficiency while accelerating our social marketing plan beyond what we thought possible. It’s a game changer for our business and the industry.”

Key Benefits of Bazaarvoice Vibe:

Accelerated speed and time to market are critical to increase competitive advantage for brands and retailers. Bazaarvoice Vibe offers a single, integrated environment to strategize, execute, and measure brand and product performance across the entire shopper journey.

are critical to increase competitive advantage for brands and retailers. Bazaarvoice Vibe offers a single, integrated environment to strategize, execute, and measure brand and product performance across the entire shopper journey. Moving beyond estimates with real-time actuals and insights is crucial for driving business success, enabling cross-functional teams to make informed decisions that lead to measurable brand and market growth. With Bazaarvoice’s robust end-to-end reporting, brands can track real-time metrics at every stage of the customer funnel—from social reach to revenue impact—across campaigns, creators, and channels.

is crucial for driving business success, enabling cross-functional teams to make informed decisions that lead to measurable brand and market growth. With Bazaarvoice’s robust end-to-end reporting, brands can track real-time metrics at every stage of the customer funnel—from social reach to revenue impact—across campaigns, creators, and channels. Scaling business objectives effectively by delivering the right content at the right time across key channels. Bazaarvoice Vibe enhances content performance and conversion metrics, supporting scalable, repeatable and more profitable growth.

by delivering the right content at the right time across key channels. Bazaarvoice Vibe enhances content performance and conversion metrics, supporting scalable, repeatable and more profitable growth. Optimizing omnichannel strategies in a world where the traditional buyer funnel has evolved and shopping journeys are increasingly non-linear, Bazaarvoice Vibe enables brands and retailers to streamline content across all channels. From social media to product detail pages (PDPs), Vibe ensures that authentic, high-quality content reaches consumers wherever they are, driving conversions and maximizing reach and revenue.

Ananda Chakravarty, VP of Research, IDC Retail Insights, Merchandising, Marketing, Analytics, says, “Bazaarvoice Vibe is a revolutionary shift in the content management space. Marketers can access distribution of content through influencers and creators across a vast network of communities all in one place with clear results that shift from estimated to actual metrics.”

More details on general availability for Bazaarvoice Vibe here.

