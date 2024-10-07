Kratos and Radisys Partner on Cloud Native 5G-NTN OpenSpace® Solutions to Enable Seamless Satellite Access for Terrestrial Networks

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, announced today that it is partnering with Radisys® Corporation, a global leader in open telecom solutions, to develop cloud native 5G-NTN (non-terrestrial network) solutions for satellite connectivity. These solutions will be available through Kratos OpenSpace® Platform, the only commercially available, fully software-defined satellite ground system.

Radisys is a leading Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for telecom and mobile network operators around the world. Radisys and Kratos share a common vision for the future of connectivity to provide open standards-based solutions that interoperate seamlessly across terrestrial and space networks.

“Radisys is the ideal partner for Kratos in leading the satellite industry forward with 5G-NTN solutions,” said Greg Quiggle, SVP Product Management at Kratos. “Together, we are building a cloud native end-to-end 5G solution for non-terrestrial networks in the OpenSpace Platform. This new solution will enable open, highly scalable high-performance 5G service delivery through any 5G core network worldwide.”

Together, Kratos and Radisys are developing a 5G-NTN satellite base station equivalent to a cellular base station but delivered completely as cloud native software. The ability to do satellite signal processing in software brings standards-based interoperability for quick orchestration of networks within a variety of elastic environments. Doing so better positions satellite operators and service providers to capture the $35 billion in revenue opportunities over the next decade recently identified by GSMA Intelligence at Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

“Our collaboration with Kratos on 5G-NTN solutions marks a significant milestone in the advancement of 5G non-terrestrial network technologies,” said Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. “This partnership will drive innovative applications, improve high-speed and ubiquitous global connectivity with seamless TN-NTN integration. Radisys’ unique value proposition of creating 5G-NTN RAN with ORAN disaggregated containerized architecture will help reduce the costs associated with non-terrestrial network communications and facilitate new NTN deployments and use cases.”

5G NTN technology allows satellites to provide internet access to almost anywhere on Earth in much the same way 5G works across cellular towers today. Kratos’ and Radisys’ 5G-NTN solutions will enable tighter integration with terrestrial networks to deliver true 5G mobile broadband over satellites.

According to Carmel Ortiz, SVP of Technology and Innovation at Intelsat, one of the world’s largest global satellite operators, “We are implementing Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform to support our next generation, multi-orbit network. This partnership between Kratos and Radisys gives us confidence that we will be able to offer our consumer, business and government customers best in class 5G services.”

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Burghoff

claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.