Nusano Presenting at Industry Events in October

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it will speak at three industry conferences in October 2024.

Oppenheimer 2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

WHAT: Panel Discussion – Supply Chain Challenges and Controversies: Ac225 Availability, Pb212 Logistics, The Last Mile
WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
WHEN: 10:50 – 11:35 AM Eastern
October 8, 2024
WHERE: New York, NY


BioFuture (biofuture.com)

WHAT: Company Presentation – Nusano: Supplying the Fight Against Cancer and Enabling Innovation Across Industries
WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO
WHEN: 11:00 AM Eastern
October 29, 2024
WHERE: New York, NY


JonesResearch Radiopharma Day

WHAT: Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply & Logistics
WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
WHEN: 1:25 – 2:25 PM Eastern
October 29, 2024
WHERE: Virtual


In addition to these speaking events, Nusano will attend the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) conference in Hamburg, Germany on October 19-23, 2024.

Companies and investors wishing to request a meeting with Nusano leadership during these conferences should email info@nusano.com.

About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit www.nusano.com

