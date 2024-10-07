Poka Lambro Deploys Infinera to Expand Its Middle-mile Network and Increase West Texas Communities’ Opportunity and Competitiveness

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Poka Lambro Telecommunications (Poka Lambro) has deployed Infinera’s XTM Series to upgrade its regional fiber broadband and middle-mile network across rural western Texas with ReConnect Program funding. With Infinera’s solution, Poka Lambro can cost-efficiently deliver 400G services across the region to provide reliable middle-mile connectivity to support its own fiber broadband transport needs and those of other internet service providers (ISPs) and to connect historically underserved communities.



Poka Lambro is a fiber broadband access and middle-mile network service provider that provides vital service to communities across 4,200 square miles in West Texas, primarily supporting the regions south of Lubbock, Texas in the lower panhandle to just north of Midland in the oil-rich Permian Basin. Poka Lambro’s reliable middle-mile network allows ISPs to offer dependable high-speed internet services that support critical applications of end customers in remote areas for both residential and business services.

By leveraging Infinera’s middle-mile solution, Poka Lambro can increase its network capacity and expand its service area, ensuring that Poka Lambro and other regional ISPs can provide vital services to support remote working, telemedicine and high-speed internet connectivity in previously unconnected rural regions, helping to close the digital divide for students and increase academic achievements in the region.

The Infinera solution was delivered in partnership with t3 Broadband, an experienced provider of rural broadband network implementation services.

“Poka Lambro’s goal is to provide the fastest and most reliable optical network in the region, which in turn will ensure vital services are available to communities in West Texas,” said Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President, Network Operations at Poka Lambro Telecommunications. “Working closely with t3 Broadband on the network design and Infinera to deliver the best-in-class solution, our network upgrade provides our neighboring co-operatives a modern middle-mile network option that can cost-effectively scale to meet the bandwidth demands of today and the future.”

“t3 worked collaboratively with both our customer Poka Lambro and our partner Infinera to bring higher-bandwidth services to both Poka Lambro and their customers,” said Chris Crowe, CEO at t3 Broadband. “The Poka Lambro solution continues to support our mission of providing competitive broadband solutions to our rural service providers and to close the digital divide for their customers.”

“The Infinera team worked closely with our partner, t3 Broadband, to provide Poka Lambro with a reliable, high-capacity, cost-effective solution that will support the expansion of social and economic opportunity across the region,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “This middle-mile modernization project allows Poka Lambro to stay ahead of the bandwidth curve while bringing vital connectivity to underserved rural areas in West Texas.”

Infinera technology experts will be at WISPAPALOOZA October 15-17 in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting or to learn more about Infinera’s solutions for rural broadband networks, contact sales@infinera.com.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

About t3 Broadband

Headquartered in Kansas, t3 Broadband believes broadband is the economic driver for communities. With the global economy evolving towards being always-connected, access to broadband connections is becoming an essential service. It is their mission to support service providers, utilities, and communities of all sizes by helping them bring fast, reliable and secure broadband services economically, quickly, and everywhere to their customers. t3 Broadband expertly analyzes, designs, and services economically sound broadband networks by using proven processes and technology. For more information, please visit www.t3broadband.com or mail us at sales@t3broadband.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the operational and performance benefits of [insert here]. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 30, 2024 as filed with the SEC on May 24, 2024, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.