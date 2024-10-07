Reporting violations and giving a voice to victims of the war in Ukraine in focus of ODIHR event

The human rights monitoring carried out in Ukraine by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) since Russia’s military attack on 24 February 2022 was the topic of discussion at an event held during the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference on 4 October 2024.

“By collecting and analysing evidence of the appalling human rights violations as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, ODIHR’s monitoring and public reporting will help to ensure justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators, as well as advocate for change,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate/First Deputy Director. “We will, therefore, continue this work for as long as it is needed.”

ODIHR has so far published five public reports on violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL) in Ukraine, based on more than 400 unique interviews with survivors and witnesses of violations as well as verified information gathered from open sources. Each report contains a series of tailored recommendations calling on both parties to the conflict to respect and ensure respect for international law.

To inform the wider public of the ongoing human rights situation in Ukraine, ODIHR is currently working on its sixth monitoring report, which is due to be published in December. The 23rd monitoring mission left for Kyiv this week, where the team will interview witnesses and meet Ukrainian NGOs to exchange information and assess the needs of civil society in conducting their own human rights monitoring.

“Meeting people on the ground, listening to their stories and learning what had happened to them or their loved ones is not an easy job. Especially when we are talking about some of the most egregious violations, such as summary executions, torture and sexual violence – it can be overwhelming,” said Richard Guest, an ODIHR monitor. “But it can also be very rewarding when people thank you for giving them a voice. That reminds me that we’re doing important work.”