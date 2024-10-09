Classic Collision Implements AI to Automate HR and Compliance Management Across Hundreds of Locations in 15 States

Classic Collision is Leveraging CloudApper AI to Automate UKG HCM Tasks, Provide 24/7 HR Support, and Improve Payroll Precision

Classic Collision uses CloudApper AI to automate HR and compliance, improving payroll efficiency, and enhancing employee engagement across 200+ locations.

CloudApper has been a game-changer for us. Their professionalism, coupled with innovative solutions like hrPad and AI Recruiter, has streamlined our processes and significantly boosted our efficiency.” — Robert Jones, HRIS Manager, Classic Collision

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA, September 16, 2024 - Classic Collision, one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services, has successfully implemented CloudApper AI to automate its HR and compliance management across 15 states and hundreds of locations. The custom AI solution has transformed Classic Collision's workforce management processes, reducing payroll errors, cutting time-to-hire, and improving employee engagement.

As Classic Collision expanded to over 4,000 employees in more than 200 state-of-the-art repair facilities across 15 States, the company faced increasing operational challenges. Accurate timekeeping became difficult, leading to payroll errors and compliance risks, and operating across multiple states further complicated labor law compliance due to varying regulations, posing a significant threat of penalties.

To address these challenges, Classic Collision turned to CloudApper AI. CloudApper's custom AI solution seamlessly integrated with UKG Pro WFM (Dimensions) and leveraged tablets to meet the company's specific needs.

CloudApper AI automated timekeeping, PTO requests, and compliance checks via attestations, reducing the HR burden and improving efficiency. Classic Collision benefited from a paperless, streamlined process that significantly enhanced its HCM operations.

"CloudApper AI has completely transformed our workforce management processes. They proactively brought innovative ideas to the table, making improvements we hadn't even considered. We didn't have to worry about complex development—their AI solutions have been a game changer. We're now reaping the benefits of AI, and it's truly revolutionized the way we operate," said Robert Jones, HRIS Manager at Classic Collision.

By offering around-the-clock HR support, CloudApper AI elevated employee satisfaction, ensuring seamless access to critical resources anytime, anywhere. With advanced HCM automation, CloudApper AI slashed manual HR tasks, freeing up significant time and resources for strategic initiatives.

CloudApper AI's cutting-edge solutions are faster and simpler and drive substantial cost savings across the board. The AI platform effortlessly integrates with existing HR/HCM systems, providing powerful AI capabilities without complicated development or disruptions.

About Classic Collision

Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, GA, with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. They have been providing high-quality auto body repair service for over 40 years by employing the best talent and using the highest-quality materials.

About CloudApper AI

CloudApper AI is a platform that adds AI capabilities to the existing legacy systems to harness the power of Generative AI without costly development, in-house expertise, or time-consuming system upgrades. Adopting AI is critical now, not years from now, and that's where CloudApper AI comes in. CloudApper integrated AI into leading enterprise systems, allowing customers to experience diverse benefits. The same approach that is used with UKG software can be applied across various industries and enterprise systems.

CloudApper hrPad - The AI Tablet Solution for Frontline Employees

