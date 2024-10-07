The Canadian Vaping Association Responds to Tobacco Control Lobbyists: Banning Flavours in Vaping Products will Harm Public Health and Put Youth at More Risk

Toronto, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) expresses deep concern over the October 4th press conference hosted by three of Canada’s Tobacco Control lobbyists pressuring the government for a nationwide flavour ban on vaping products and demanding the resignation of Minister Saks. Such a ban would have devastating public health consequences undermining Canada’s own goal of reducing smoking rates to “less than 5% by 2035” (Canada’s Tobacco Strategy).

The CVA strongly opposes the demands from these Tobacco Control lobbyists. Minister Saks, along with Health Canada, are committed to putting Canadians first by addressing the root causes of youth vaping, as highlighted by the Canadian Tobacco and Nicotine Survey 2022 and WDG Public Health website and video (January 23, 2024 Vaping Information Session for Parents with Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum), which points to stress, anxiety, depression, and peer pressure as primary drivers for youth to experiment with risky behaviours.



We must acknowledge and not ignore that more than 1.5 million adult vapors in Canada use flavoured vaping products to stop smoking. We agree underage youth should not vape, however, more needs to be done through education and providing the necessary tools for parents, teachers, coaches, as t and community members, to understand the underlying issues as to why youth are vaping and providing solutions to solve their nicotine dependence.

Tobacco Control lobbyists fail to recognize Canada’s progressive approach to vaping, which is key to reaching the national goal of reducing tobacco use to under 5% by 2035. Vaping serves as a vital harm-reduction tool, helping smokers quit while reducing the devastating toll of smoking, which claims 48,000 lives annually. Canada’s Tobacco Strategy focuses on 1) changing behaviour to save lives and helping Canadians quit smoking using the harm-reduction techniques that work for them and recognizes vaping is the most effective harm reduction tool, 2) meeting people where they are: understanding why youth are vaping, addressing those issues of mental health and protecting youth from nicotine addiction before it gets out of hand, and 3) ensuring no person is left behind: reduce health disparities and address the stigma around smoking.



Prohibition Has Never Been the Answer



Vaping is a highly regulated industry with strict legislation already in place to limit youth access. Consumers must be of legal age to purchase vaping products. The most effective strategy to curb youth access is the enforcement of existing regulations, which includes imposing substantial fines and suspending licenses for non-compliant businesses, as well as enforcement against the illicit trade to ensure more addictive nicotine products do not make their way into the hands of youth. This approach has proven successful in other regulated industries, such as cannabis and alcohol, where compliance ensures responsible marketplace operation. Vaping, when regulated and monitored effectively, is no different and can achieve the same level of oversight and protection.

Protecting Youth and Supporting Responsible Choices

Enforcing regulations against illegal sales and marketing through social media platforms like Snapchat, Telegram, and TikTok—where age verification and compliance are often bypassed—could significantly reduce illicit sales and minors' exposure to vaping products. Canada already has some of the best vape regulations globally, covering labeling, packaging, marketing, promotions, reporting, and nicotine concentration limits. We urge these Tobacco Control lobbyists to reflect; when was the last time you saw a vape advertisement in Canada? In contrast, many of the countries cited by the Tobacco Control lobbyists at their press conference, lack the same rigorous standards. For example, allowing cartoon characters on vape products or having flavours named after ice cream-- is strictly prohibited in Canada. Tobacco Control lobbyists can report any non-compliant products to Health Canada for enforcement action. Instead, they choose to use these products to justify their push for a flavour ban. In places like Australia, poorly regulated black markets have led to organized crime dominating vape sales rather than a compliant legal industry.

The CVA would like to ask these Tobacco Control lobbyists, how do they intend to identify illicit vaping products and enforcement against illicit dealers and criminals? It’s evident that some Tobacco Control lobbyists lack the expertise to provide practical solutions to the government. We must not allow history to repeat itself. These same groups contributed to the contraband tobacco crisis, which costs the Canadian government and taxpayers $2 billion annually, with 1 in 3 cigarettes sold in Canada now being contraband. It’s time to focus on real solutions rather than repeating past mistakes that have led to significant economic and public health challenges.

The CVA fully supports the Federal government’s efforts to focus on enforcement and compliance, ensuring existing regulations are upheld and protecting our youth from being targeted by organized crime and illicit dealers.

Canada Must Lead on Harm Reduction

Despite the extensive research available, Tobacco Control lobbyists continue to undermine vaping as a proven harm-reduction tool for smokers. According to a clinical research study completed by McGill University, published by the American Journal of Medicine (May 2023), vaping is more efficacious than conventional nicotine replacement or behavioral smoking cession therapies (co-author Mark J Eisenberg is on the Scientific Advisory Board on Vaping Products at Health Canada). Other studies have concluded that restricting flavours in vaping products increase smoking rates among adults and youth, one study's co-author Michael Pesko is also on the Scientific Advisory Board on Vaping Products at Health Canada.

Tobacco Control lobbyists can be more accurately described as "Anti-Harm Reduction lobbyists." Governments should avoid relying on groups that undermine Canada’s public health policies. Minister Saks can access the Scientific Advisory Board on Vaping Products for informed guidance when policy recommendations are needed, rather than relying on anti-harm reduction lobbyists that often cause unintended consequences such as the contraband tobacco problem-- a problem these groups created and have left unresolved; and now the illegal trade is run by organized crime and terrorist organizations. (1)

Industry Consultation is Key to Effective Policy

The bullying tactics of anti-harm reduction lobbyists pressuring Minister Saks and Health Canada to act quickly, will only help grow the black market of vaping products. This will make vaping more accessible to youth, at much lower prices and greater risk to their health. Public health policies affecting millions of Canadians should be based on scientific evidence, academic research and discussions, including all stakeholders, to ensure effective and responsible decision-making. We call upon the Prime Minister to exclude these Tobacco Control lobbyists from advising any level of government and urge all provinces and territories to only consult Health Canada for policy recommendations that impact the lives of everyday Canadians.

Considering these concerns, the CVA urges the Minister Saks and Health Canada to reject the misguided calls for a national flavour ban and to continue focusing on enforcement against the growing illicit market, where youth are at the most risk.

A flavour ban would not only strip adults of their freedom of choice, but also jeopardize Canada’s goal of reducing smoking rates to less than 5% over the next decade. What these Tobacco Control lobbyists refuse to acknowledge is the role vaping plays in smoking cession, which is counterproductive to their anti-tobacco advocacy efforts.

The CVA remains committed to working with the government to promote sensible, balanced regulations that protect public health, support adult smokers in their quitting journeys, and ensure fair consumer access to regulated products.

(1) BC RCMP - RCMP Federal Investigators seize 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes, dismantle criminal networks involved (rcmp-grc.gc.ca)

