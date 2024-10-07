Garrett Motion to Hold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday October 24, 2024

ROLLE, Switzerland and PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024, before the open of market trading in the United States.



Garrett will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 4470754.

The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at https://investors.garrettmotion.com/ . A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international), using the access code 8577989. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader serving automotive customers worldwide for nearly 70 years. Known for its global leadership in turbocharging, the company develops transformative technologies for vehicles to become cleaner and more efficient. Its advanced technologies help reduce emissions and reach zero emissions via passenger and commercial vehicle applications – for on and off-highway use. Its portfolio includes turbochargers, electric turbos (E-Turbo) and electric compressors (E-Compressor) for both ICE and hybrid powertrains. In the zero-emissions vehicle category, the company offers fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett boasts five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9000 people located in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to empower the transportation industry to further advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts: INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA Eric Birge Amanda Jones +1 734 392 5504 +41 79 601 07 87 Eric.Birge@garrettmotion.com Amanda.Jones@garrettmotion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.