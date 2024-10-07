Banana Puree Market Grows as Sales Climb at 5.5% CAGR, Reaching $2.63 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

The Focus on Developing Bakery Ingredients with Health Benefits is Set to Benefit Banana Puree Manufacturers in Going Ahead: Fact.MR Report

Rockville Pike, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report released by Fact.MR, the global banana puree market is expected to reach a size of US$ 1.54 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Banana puree is linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved skin and hair. As such, it is a popular ingredient in cosmetic products that are required to nourish the skin and hair. The bakery industry has experienced significant growth in demand for convenient food options. Traditional packaged baked goods are up against stiff competition from other ready-to-eat and traditional packaged foods.

Demand for banana puree is increasing due to high focus on the development of bakery ingredients that have health benefits. The bakery industry produces baked cakes in a variety of flavors, with banana cakes being especially popular and in high demand. These cakes are usually made with banana puree. Thus, increasing the use of banana puree in baked goods will boost the market forward.

The market in the United States is expanding at a steady pace as healthy beverages and smoothies become more popular. People are increasingly seeking healthier beverage options. Banana puree is a low-calorie, fat-free alternative to sugary beverages. Furthermore, banana puree contains a lot of vitamins and minerals.





Key Takeaways from the Banana Puree Market Study



The global market for banana puree is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.The market is forecasted to climb to a value of US$ 2.63 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 170.7 million in 2024.China is analyzed to account for a market share of 47.8% in East Asia by 2034.

in East Asia by 2034. Revenue from the sales of banana puree in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 175.3 million by 2034.Sales of conventional banana puree are estimated to reach US$ 1.37 billion in 2024.

“Banana puree has become a popular raw material to make cosmetic products that nourish the skin and hair. Its widespread use in skincare products will further push market growth over the coming years,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players in the Banana Puree Manufacturing Industry

The Kraft Heinz Co.; Ariza B.V.; Newberry International Produce Limited; Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH; Tree Top Inc.; Hiltfields Ltd.; Symrise AG (Cobel Ltd); Döhler GmbH; Kiril Mischeff; Riviana Foods Pty Ltd.; Nestlé S.A.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.; Antigua Processors S.A.; SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc.; FructaCR S.A.

Anti-inflammatory Properties of Banana Puree Driving Use in Skincare Products

Antioxidants protect the skin from free radical damage. Banana puree contains antioxidants, helping the skin's natural defenses against sun damage, even though a face mask cannot replace your regular sunscreen application. Bananas contain numerous anti-inflammatory nutrients, such as vitamin A, zinc, and manganese. Rubbing a banana peel on your face removes blemishes and treats acne.

Setting Market Trends in the Cosmetics Sector with Banana Puree

Plants or animals are the source of natural substances used in cosmetics and personal care products. The growing consciousness among consumers regarding synthetic chemicals included in cosmetics has stimulated the market for natural substitutes. A predilection for cosmetics comprised of natural substances, including banana puree, has been fueled by worries about the possible health concerns linked with chemicals.





Antioxidants, which are abundant in banana puree, aid the body's defense against free radicals. Antioxidants help protect the skin from UV damage and other free radical damage by strengthening its defenses against it. Bananas offer natural protection, but it's crucial to remember that they don't take the place of regularly applying sunscreen. Anti-inflammatory elements including manganese, zinc, and vitamin A are also found in bananas. It's well known that using a banana peel to the face will help heal acne and lessen blemishes. These are all aspects that are driving the expansion of the market for banana puree.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the banana puree market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the banana puree market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, cosmetics & personal care, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

