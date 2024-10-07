North West Legislature meets Ditsobotla Local Municipality, 7 0ct
North West Legislature SCOPA to Meet Ditsobotla Local Municipality over Non-Submission of Financial State for 2022/23 Audit
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts will hold a Municipal Finance Management Act public hearing with Ditsobotla Local Municipality over the non-submission of annual financial statements for the 2022/23 audit period.
The MFMA public hearing scheduled as follows:
Date: Monday, 7 October 2024
Time: 10h30
Venue: Legislature Auditorium
Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
