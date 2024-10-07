Economic Expert Jim Rickards Warns of Historic Crisis Amid 2024 Election Chaos: Five Steps to Protect Your Wealth and Safety

BALTIMORE, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released report , Rickards foresees a perfect storm brewing—one that may lead to a 50% collapse in the U.S. stock market, the ultimate fall of the U.S. dollar, widespread social unrest, and even the imposition of martial law. Rickards attributes these dire outcomes to the unpredictability and backroom dealings surrounding the election, pointing to President Biden's withdrawal from the race and Kamala Harris’s sudden emergence as the Democratic frontrunner.



According to Rickards, “ We are heading into an unprecedented situation that could alter the course of American history . The political chaos combined with a lack of faith in our institutions could drive the U.S. economy into turmoil.”

Having served as an advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and members of the White House over a career spanning four decades, Rickards brings a unique perspective that combines economic expertise and insider knowledge. He has put together a set of essential survival strategies for Americans to shield themselves from the approaching storm, which he shares in his monthly newsletter, Strategic Intelligence.

Rickards’ 5-Step Survival Guide for Americans Amid Election Uncertainty:

Protect Against a Dollar Collapse – With the threat of de-dollarization and inflation looming, Rickards advises holding physical assets like gold as a hedge against currency devaluation. Investment Strategies for a Market Crash – Rickards reveals a unique investment option that, unlike typical stocks, is positioned to increase in value if the market crashes. Sell Vulnerable Stocks – Rickards has identified three popular but risky stocks that Americans should avoid, warning that they may collapse if the crisis unfolds as he predicts. Buy Crisis-Proof Stocks – He recommends specific stocks that have proven to perform well in times of economic turmoil, giving investors an opportunity to potentially benefit even in challenging times. Prepare Your Home for Unrest – With societal breakdowns a real possibility, Rickards, in collaboration with ex-CIA operative Jason Hanson, offers a guide on how to make one’s home more secure.



“Most Americans are unaware of what’s about to happen. The establishment may not allow Trump to take office even if he wins, and the resulting unrest could lead to the most volatile environment we’ve seen in decades,” explains Rickards.

Rickards emphasizes the urgency of preparing now.

To learn more about Jim Rickards’ predictions and get access to his survival strategies, visit Paradigm Press and subscribe today.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a distinguished lawyer, economist, and investment banker with over five decades of experience on Wall Street and in international finance. He has advised the highest levels of government, including: the CIA, Pentagon, and White House.

Jim has also authored several best-selling books on economic policy and financial markets. Known for his accurate predictions of the 2008 Great Recession, Trump’s 2016 Election win, and the Covid Crisis of 2020, Rickards now warns of catastrophic consequences that could follow this election.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a3da4f-b42d-43a0-976e-9c6a3c41ee53

Jim Rickards Jim Rickards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.