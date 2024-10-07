9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 470.6 Million at a 6.7% CAGR Growth by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester is a novel driver that meets the increased consumer awareness of natural and eco-friendly products. With a wide range of uses across industries, it promotes diversity & innovation in product compositions.

Rockville, MD , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 246.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.



Methyl decanoate, also referred to as decanoic acid methyl ester, is an ester compound created from decanoic acid and methanol. It's a clear liquid with a fatty, fruity smell that's frequently used as a flavoring in food and drink products.

Besides being used as a flavoring in the food industry, decanoic acid methyl ester is also included in cosmetics, and personal care products owing to its characteristic scent. Its sweet smell and biological source, the ester provides a better opportunity for natural and organic personal care products, targeting consumers looking for such items. It is also used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and as a solvent and cleaning agent in industrial processes.

There has been an increase in the requirement for organic-based ingredients in various sectors, which will lead to a significant expansion of the decanoic acid methyl ester market. Continued research and development projects being carried out to expand usage in areas like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc., will also contribute towards pushing up its consumption trends.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global 9 decanoic acid methyl ester market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach US$ 470.6 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 224.6 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Sigma-Aldrich, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Flavours & Fragrances under application are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 97.4 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.0 million collectively

“Decanoic acid methyl ester is a multi-purpose compound that finds applications in a variety of industries, thereby making it a tactical commodity, arousing interest from different industries, and promoting its market growth”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market:

Sigma-Aldrich; TCI America; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Santa Cruz Biotechnology; Cayman Chemical; VWR International, LLC.; LGC Limited; Pfaltz & Bauer; Angene Chemical; LARODAN AB; Merck KGaA; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Decanoic acid methyl esters are used as artificial flavoring agents in the flavors and fragrance industry as they are cheaper than natural essential oils which serve as key driving forces behind the market. It is also utilized in products like shampoos, lotions, and soaps by the cosmetic and personal care industry. The pharmaceutical industry employs the compound as an intermediated chemical to manufacture drugs.

In response to the growing need, manufacturers are using methods including increasing production in Asia Pacific where there is an abundant supply of global palm and coconut oils that serve as raw material for the production of decanoic acid methyl ester. They are committing themselves for R&D to enhance their extraction procedures and minimize expenses on materials while boosting the quality of products.

9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Industry News:

In April 2024, research titled “GC/MS evaluation of the composition of the Aloe vera gel and extract” analyzed the volatile compounds of Aloe vera in both gel and extract forms. The study found that the gel contained compounds like levoglucosan, tridecanoic acid, and decanoic acid methyl ester, while the extract had antifungal compounds such as tridecanoic acid, octadecanoic acid methyl ester, and nonanoic acid. The research highlighted the health benefits of using decanoic acid methyl ester as a food additive.

Another 2024 study, "Synthesis of Methyl Ester from Microalgae Chlorella sp. TAD Using the In-Situ Transesterification Method," focused on producing biodiesel from Chlorella sp. TAD. The researchers optimized an in-situ transesterification process to efficiently yield decanoic acid methyl ester (DAME), a promising biodiesel feedstock. This method simplifies production, reduces energy consumption, and utilizes a renewable resource, advancing eco-friendly biofuels.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 9 decanoic acid methyl ester market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application type (flavors & fragrances, pharmaceuticals, and other applications) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Industry Research:

By Application :

Flavors & Fragrances

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

