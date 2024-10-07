Submit Release
GXO Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, November 5, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Monday, November 4, 2024, and made available at that time on www.investors.gxo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13749227
Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until November 19, 2024, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‑612‑7415. Use the passcode 13749227.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit  GXO.com  for more information and connect with GXO on  LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram  and  YouTube.

Investor Contact

Chris Jordan
 +1 (203) 769-7228
chris.jordan@gxo.com


