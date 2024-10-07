TAIWAN, October 7 - President Lai expresses full support for former President Tsai's upcoming European visit

On October 7, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te extends his best wishes to former President Tsai Ing-wen for her upcoming visit to the Czech Republic and other European countries on October 12. The spokesperson stated that President Lai directed the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange the itinerary carefully and provide necessary assistance in regard to security and related matters. President Lai also expressed confidence that the visit will further enhance friendships between Taiwan and European countries, helping Taiwan and Europe develop even stronger and closer ties, the spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that President Lai expressed his full support for former President Tsai’s visit, and that necessary and comprehensive assistance will be provided in regard to security and related matters. The spokesperson said that the current and former presidents had recently met to discuss the visit, and that President Lai had expressed that former President Tsai is deeply trusted by democratic friends and allies in the international community, and that as former head of state, she is an ideal representative to speak up for Taiwan on the international stage. Spokesperson Kuo said that President Lai extends his best wishes to the former president for a smooth and successful visit, and that he expressed confidence that the visit will build on our already strong foundations to further enhance the close friendships between Taiwan and European countries, bolster bilateral relations, and help Taiwan and Europe develop even stronger and closer ties.