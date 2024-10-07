Navigating Wealth: Exploring the Future Landscape of Investment Banking & Trading Services Market | 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global investment banking & trading services industry was estimated at $267.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $520.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.𝑮𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑷𝑫𝑭 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10656 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-The rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compel businesses to arrange finances for their business expansions has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. Also, the surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies and the increase in the need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms supplement the growth yet more. On the other hand, rapid growth in cyber-attacks & data thefts and stringent government regulations imposed by several government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, developing economies offer significant opportunities for investment banking solution providers. This factor has been beneficial for the market growth.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-Evolving financial regulations, during the pandemic, have impacted the global investment banking & trading services market negatively.However, the key players in the market have started enhancing the existing business models and operational platforms, which in turn has aided the market to recoup soon.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐲 2027-Based on service type, the trading & related services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global investment banking & trading services market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the fact that demand for trading activities such as principal trading & market making and proprietary trading is gaining momentum among financial advisory firms, banks, insurance companies, and others. The financial advisory segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, because investment bankers are increasingly providing financial advisory services to a wide range of clients across several government bodies, corporations, and institutions.𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒂𝒏 𝑬𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒚: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/investment-banking-and-trading-services-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is because investment banking primarily provides trading & related services such as underwriting to manage risk & raise funds. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. This is because this sector essentially engages in exporting & importing and pharmaceutical chemicals & healthcare finance for the purchase of medicines & equipment.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global investment banking & trading services market, owing to a sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus on expanding business activities in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to a sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus on expanding business activities in the province.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-Bank of America Corporation• Barclays• CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG• Citigroup, Inc.• Deutsche Bank AG• Goldman Sachs• JPMorgan Chase & Co.• Morgan Stanley• UBS• Wells FargoKey findings of the studyBy service type, the trading & related services segment led the investment banking & trading services market size, in terms of revenue, in 2019.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest investment banking & trading services market share in 2019.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10656 Table Of ContentChapter 1 : INTRODUCTIONChapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARYChapter 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPEChapter 4 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY SERVICE TYPEChapter 5 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALSChapter 6 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY REGIONChapter 7 : COMPANY PROFILESLIST OF TABLESLIST OF FIGURESTop Trending Reports:Credit Intermediation Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-intermediation-market-A09988 Direct Insurance Carriers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/direct-insurance-carriers-market-A09991 BFSI BPO Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bfsi-bpo-services-market-A11339 Trade Surveillance System Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/trade-surveillance-system-market-A11313 Florida Digital Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/florida-digital-lending-market-A11092 Note Sorter Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/note-sorter-market Vietnam Mobile Payment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-mobile-payment-market Enterprise Asset Leasing Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-asset-leasing-market-A10318 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 