Iterate.ai Partners with TD SYNNEX to Bring Advanced AI Solutions to Global Reseller Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI platform enables enterprises to build production-ready applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, has partnered with TD SYNNEX , a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The partnership will make Iterate.ai’s advanced AI portfolio available to TD SYNNEX’s extensive network of resellers and their customers worldwide.

“Iterate is committed to scaling its go-to-market plan through the channel,” said Kevin Homer, Vice President of Sales at Iterate.ai. “We are excited to partner with TD SYNNEX and its network of vendors and resellers to make that vision a reality.”

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX resellers can now offer Iterate.ai’s Generate , an AI Assistant application, as a flagship go-to-market solution. Generate uses advanced techniques like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which allows it to answer questions using information from files stored on your computer—safely and securely. The application provides AI capabilities specifically designed for businesses both large and small. Unlike many other AI tools, Generate runs directly on a company’s own systems. This means it can be used without an internet connection and ensures that sensitive company information isn't exposed to public AI chat services, keeping data safe.

Generate can input data from any third-party solution that has an API or other means of access (pdf, .exe., etc). Initial out-of-the-box integrations include the Google Drive suite, the Microsoft OneDrive suite, common workflow managers like Monday and Slack, and personal finance apps like QuickBooks. Once access to documents is established, users can ask questions and quickly get summarized answers linked to sources in their private files and documents. This process enables Generate to meet use cases as varied as summarizing customer comments, analyzing inventory, generating logo designs, and providing data-driven business advice.

“This partnership is a win for Iterate, TD SYNNEX and its channel partners, and end customers alike,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder, Iterate.ai. “We’re excited to bring our multi-functionality private AI solutions to new businesses via TD SYNNEX’s vast reseller network and to support those organizations’ customers in achieving even their most ambitious AI and business goals.”

Additional Iterate.ai solutions available include Interplay , a patented low-code development environment that enables the rapid creation of advanced AI chatbots and other AI-powered applications. More Iterate.ai products for TD SYNNEX resellers will roll out in early 2025.

“Through our Destination AI initiative, TD SYNNEX is committed to driving AI adoption and innovation for our reseller partners,” said Lisa McGarvey, VP of Data, AI & IoT Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “With Iterate.ai added to our portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI offerings, enabling us to connect our partners to comprehensive AI and application development solutions that meet their needs.”

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI tools and technologies. Iterate.ai’s Interplay platform is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With five patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Interplay is a rapid AI development and runtime solution used by large companies like Circle K, Ulta Beauty, Pampered Chef, and many others. As an AI platform, it is deployed at scale and supports AI use cases for computer vision, generative AI chatbots and agents, personalization for ecommerce sites, and many others. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com , follow our newsroom or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

