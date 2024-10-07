Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo welcomes newly trained police constables

Deputy Minister Boshielo: more boots on the ground for police stations and SAPS service points as 1812 graduates join SAPS ranks

The Deputy Minister of Police, Ms Polly Boshielo has welcomed 1812 newly trained police constables within the South African Police Service (SAPS) ranks.

These Constable’s form part of 4500 police trainees who commenced with training in April 2024. They are the first group of the 2024/2025 police trainees to graduate after undergoing a six-month Introductory Police Learning Development Programme (IPLDP).

Today, they stood on parade at various SAPS academy’s throughout the country including Bhisho, Mthatha, Bishop Lavis, Mankwe, Moloto and Graaf Reinet.

These Constable’s are all graduates who are in possession of at least an NQF level 6 qualification and were recruited into the SAPS following a rigorous recruitment process.

They have graduated from various academic disciplines including Law, Policing, Forensic Science, Information Technology, Public Management and many other fields of study.

Bhisho SAPS academy hosted the largest parade with 779 of them standing on parade. This parade was officiated by Deputy Minister of Police, Ms Polly Boshielo.

DM Boshielo says government remains committed in ensuring more boots on the ground to ensure capacitation of police stations and all SAPS service points to increase police visibility across the country.

“It is important to note that these new Constables, whom we take pride in, are the first batch of our 2024 Project 10 000 police recruitment drive, an initiative, spurred by a call from His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa to capacitate the SAPS. The training of these new Constables is part of our government’s efforts to strengthen the SAPS and enhance police visibility in all communities as we move with speed to advance our crime fighting initiatives. The second batch of our 2024 Project 10 000 police recruitment drive are currently undergoing their training and will have their pass out parades in December. The government remains committed to ensure South Africa achieves the United Nations recommendation of one Police Officer for every 220 people”, said DM Boshielo

The deployment of these Constable’s is essential in bolstering SAPS capacity to fight crime, addressing new crime trends, and tackling surges of old ones.

As they embark on their workplace exposure duties, particularly during the upcoming Festive Season, the SAPS urges our new members to remain vigilant and tactically alert at all times.

Media enquiries; Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808