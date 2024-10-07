OSCE organizes training sessions on “National Referral Mechanism for human trafficking victims” and supports consultations on the new Anti-Trafficking National Action Plan

Between 11 September and 4 October 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe conducted a series of five training courses in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), Sughd, Khatlon regions, and the Districts of Republican Subordination. The training sessions aimed to enhance the capacity of 104 participants (63 men, 41 women) representing government institutions and members of the Inter-ministerial Commission on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings. The focus was on the effective implementation of the National Referral Mechanism for human trafficking victims and strengthening the inter-agency coordination for the prevention and response to human trafficking at both national and local levels.

The sessions encompassed theoretical aspects of identifying and referring human trafficking cases, as well as practical exercises designed to improve participants' proficiency in resolving specific cases. Furthermore, the training addressed the existing gaps in the referral of victims to support services and proposed strategies to surmount these obstacles.

Additionally, the events facilitated consultations between the government working group and members of the Inter-ministerial Commission at central and local levels. The consultations were focused on the development of the new National Action Plan on Combatting Human Trafficking, yielding several recommendations from the participants for inclusion in the new plan.

These endeavours are part of the OSCE's support for the Government of Tajikistan in implementing the 2022–2024 National Action Plan on Combatting Trafficking in Persons, in line with Tajikistan’s OSCE commitments on the prevention and combatting of all forms of human trafficking.