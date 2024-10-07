Police arrest a 58-year-old male person for stabbing a 30-year-male person in Malaita province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Police Force (RSIPF) at Atori police station have arrested a 58-year-old male suspect for stabbing a 30-year-old male person at Kwai and Ngongosila Island recently.

Police investigation reveals that the drunkard catechist who is the victim provokes the suspect who is also with a group of men and women preparing food for the program at that time. The suspect warns the victim to leave the catering venue but he refuses.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “It was alleged that the suspect without hesitation got hold of a knife file and stabbed the victim on his left rib.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The victim was later rushed to Atoifi hospital for medical treatment and currently he is in a stable condition.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “Police have attended to the stabbing incident and formally arrested the suspect and brought him to Auki police station.”

Mr. Tafoa said, “The suspect has been charged with unlawful wounding contrary to section 229 of the penal code and appeared before the Auki Magistrates’ Court and remanded.”

The stabbing incident had occurred when the Anglican community at Kwai and Ngongosila island awaited the arrival of the Southern Cross which on board was the Anglican Bishop of Malaita.

“This is really a sad and serious incident which happened during a church event. Such an event should be alcohol free. Appealed to the communities in Atori, Kwai, Ngongosila and Faumamanu area and other respective communities in the Eastern region to assist police to deal with such crime in our communities,” said the provincial chief.

PPC thanked the community members and church leaders of Kwai and Ngongosila island for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.

//End//