PulseSight Therapeutics to Present Data on PST-611 at EVER Congress 2024

PARIS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology biotech company developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, is pleased to confirm that it will be presenting data on its lead program PST-611, expressing human transferrin, in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD)/geographic atrophy (GA) at the European Association for Vision and Eye Research 27th EVER Congress, being held in Valencia, Spain, November 3rd – 5th 2024.



Presentations have been accepted for an oral and a poster presentation:

Oral Presentation by Dr Thierry Bordet (CSO): Transferrin is a drug candidate for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA)/dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Presentation on November 5th, 2024, 09:20-10:35 CET (ID# T.129)



Poster Presentation by Dr Karine Bigot (Head Pharmacology & Toxicology): Non-clinical safety of PST-611, non-viral vectorized human transferrin, for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA)

Presentation on November 5th, 2024, 11:05-12:05 CET (ID# T.063)

Thierry Bordet, CSO of PulseSight Therapeutics, said, “EVER attracts top European researchers and the most innovative industry players, and I am delighted that we have been accepted to present our recent promising data on PST-611, our pioneering, first-in-class non-viral vectorized gene therapy for the treatment of dry AMD/GA.

PST-611 is a DNA plasmid encoding human transferrin, a highly potent iron chelator. Excess iron is known to be highly toxic to retinal cells, leading to oxidative stress, inflammation, and ferroptosis. By restoring normal iron homeostasis, transferrin mitigates these toxic effects and protects retinal cells, offering the potential to slow GA lesions growth and improve patient’s visual function.

Additionally, PST-611 benefits from a very good safety profile, as will be presented by my colleague Karine, further supported by the safety data from an earlier clinical trial with our previous candidate (PST-606 in uveitis).”

The company is planning to submit a phase I clinical trial authorization (CTA) by end October, to be closely followed by a phase II proof-of-concept to demonstrate the efficacy and the safety of its drug candidate by end 2027.

About age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a disease with progressive, painless loss of central vision with a strong burden on patients’ everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces, and see objects and, ultimately, leading to irreversible vision loss in the elderly. After reaching an intermediate stage, AMD can progress to either ‘Wet AMD’ or ‘Dry AMD’, which can then evolve into GA (geographic atrophy), leading to irreversible blindness. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety and sustained activity, PulseSight’s technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-lasting treatment for major eye diseases.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in GA, whilst requiring re-treatment only every six months. This program is ready to enter the clinic by the end of 2024.

About PST-809 for Wet AMD

PST-809 is a dual-gene plasmid encoding for anti-VEGF aflibercept and decorin, an anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic native protein, showing superior efficacy against anti-VEGF gold standard while limiting the need for frequent reinjection. PST-809 is at the very late stage of preclinical IND-enabling studies.

Based in Paris, France, the company’s investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

For more information visit www.PulseSightTherapeutics.com

