Update on ongoing discussions with the French state concerning BDS's Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products businesses.

Paris, France - October 7, 2024 - Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) announced today that the non-binding confirmatory offer received from the French State for the potential acquisition of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products businesses of BDS, received on June 12 and revised on September 30, expired on October 4, without the parties having reached an agreement.

Atos has nonetheless offered to continue discussions and indicates that it has sent to the French State a new proposal compatible with the financial restructuring plan. The Company will issue a statement should these discussions be successful, it being understood that any potential sale of this perimeter will be subject to the prior approval of the Nanterre Commercial Court, to which the accelerated safeguard plan will be submitted on October 15.

Furthermore, in accordance with the commitments made by the Atos Group as communicated on June 26, 2024, the implementation of a preferred share (action de preference) in Bull SA is ongoing in order to preserve the sovereign interests of the French State, with the aim of implementing it by the end of the year.

It should be noted that the financial restructuring plan largely approved by the classes of affected parties on Friday, September 27 includes the preservation of these activities within the Atos Group. Therefore, the expiry of the offer has no impact on the current financial restructuring process.



This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 24, 2024 under the registration number D.24-0429 and in the June 30, 2024 half-year financial report published by Atos SE on August 5, 2024. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos’s shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos’s shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. This document includes information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their terms and conditions will only be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects have been completed and will be subject to general market conditions and other customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders’ approval as well as appropriate processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws .

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

