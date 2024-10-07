Cancer Gene Therapy Market Projected to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2030 at a 23.3% CAGR: Gilead Sciences, Genulex, Amgen Inc

PORTLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global cancer gene therapy industry generated $1.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030.For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2605 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesSurge in funding of R&D activities for cancer gene therapy along with the rising in the prevalence of cancer and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the global cancer gene therapy market. However, high cost involved in gene therapy and unwanted immune responses restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in gene-induced immunotherapy research are projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer gene therapy market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cancer gene therapy market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the cancer gene therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer gene therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.The gene induced immunotherapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the gene induced immunotherapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the advancement of gene-induced immunotherapy research. However, the oncolytic virotherapy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in awareness about these products and cancer gene therapy.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2605 The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in healthcare awareness, rise in the number of hospitals, and surge in geriatric and bariatric populations. However, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in funding provided for R&D activities of cancer gene therapy.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to significant investments in research and advancements in technology and increase in healthcare awareness in the region. Leading Market Players:Bristol Myers Squibb Co.NovartisAmgen Inc.Glaxosmithkline PLCKayropharma TherapeuticsGilead SciencesAdapta ImmueGenulex CorporationSynerGene TherapeuticsShanghai Sunway Biotech AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

