New ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Assumes Office

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN (7 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Sunniya Durrani-Jamal as its new Country Director for Azerbaijan. She joined the Azerbaijan Resident Mission today to officially commence her role.

Ms. Durrani-Jamal will lead ADB’s operations in Azerbaijan and manage the bank’s relationships with the government and other stakeholders. She will oversee the preparation and implementation of the bank’s new country partnership strategy (CPS). The new CPS will build on ADB’s existing work in Azerbaijan, and its strategic focus areas will be aligned with the government’s development strategy and ADB’s Strategy 2030.

“It is an honor to lead ADB’s efforts in Azerbaijan, a country of rich culture and significant economic potential,” said Ms. Durrani-Jamal. “My priority is to extend ADB’s enduring collaboration with the government, help diversify the economy and improve the quality of life for people in Azerbaijan. This includes expanding renewable energy, addressing climate change, and helping the Caucasus nation transition to a private-sector-led green economy.”

Azerbaijan’s 10-year development strategy, Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, outlines the country’s ambitions to develop a sustainable and competitive economy, foster an inclusive society, improve human capital, transition to green growth, and improve infrastructure.

As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB is also supporting Azerbaijan’s Presidency of COP29, including via capacity building ahead of the landmark United Nations climate summit set to take place in Baku next month

Ms. Durrani-Jamal has more than 25 years’ professional experience, including 16 years with ADB where she has held key senior roles. These include country director for Cambodia, senior advisor to ADB’s vice president for east Asia, southeast Asia, and the pacific; and senior economist.

Ms. Durrani-Jamal holds a master’s degree in economics (human development) from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and a master of science in economics (monetary policy) from Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan. She succeeds outgoing Country Director Candice McDeigan who held this position from 2021.

Since Azerbaijan joined the bank in 1999, ADB has committed more than $5 billion in sovereign and private sector assistance, including in transport, energy, health care, and agriculture.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.