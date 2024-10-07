Heart Attack Diagnostic Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.26 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

Heart Attack Diagnostic Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart attack diagnostic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.21 billion in 2023 to $11.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to development of cardiac biomarkers,introduction of ecg and imaging, standardization of diagnostic protocols, awareness and education initiatives, improvements in troponin testing.

The heart attack diagnostic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient empowerment and engagement, data analytics and precision medicine, preventive healthcare initiatives, healthcare infrastructure development, personalized diagnostic approaches.

Growing expenditure for the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market going forward. Healthcare expenditure is the total cost of health care (including both public and private spending) expressed as a percentage of GDP. High healthcare expenditure creates an environment conducive to innovation, research, infrastructure development, and improved accessibility, all of which collectively contribute to the advancement and growth of the heart attack diagnostic market.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Welch Allyn Inc., Astrazenca PLC., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Fujifilm Holdings, ACS Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Schiller AG, GE Healthcare, HeartFlow, Medtronic plc, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Illumina Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Major companies operating in the heart attack diagnostics market are developing innovative products such as coronary heart disease detection tests to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Coronary heart disease (CHD) detection tests refer to medical assessments and diagnostic procedures designed to identify the presence of coronary heart disease, a condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle.

1) By Test Type: Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG), Blood Tests, X-Ray, Echocardiogram, Coronary Catheterization (Angiogram), Exercise Stress Test, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

2) By Procedure: Invasive Procedure, Non-Invasive Procedure

3) By End-Use Industry: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostics Centers, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Heart attack diagnostics are defined as the methods of identification, monitoring, screening, and prognosis that help validate the heart attack's diagnosis, as well as help, determine the type of heart attack a patient has had, which will help determine the most effective treatment. Heart attack diagnostics are used to diagnose heart disease.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global heart attack diagnostic market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Heart Attack Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on heart attack diagnostic market size, heart attack diagnostic market drivers and trends, heart attack diagnostic market major players and heart attack diagnostic market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

