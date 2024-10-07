[$586.5 Million] Exploring the Landscape of the France Accounting Services Market from 2023 to 2032 | At CAGR of 6.9%

Policosanol Market

Policosanol Market Size Worth $586.5 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 6.9%: AMR

Policosanol is a natural supplement derived from the waxy coating of sugarcane, though it can also be sourced from beeswax and other plant sources. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Policosanol Market by Source (Sugarcane, Wheat Germ, Beeswax, And Others), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical Drug, Personal Care and Cosmetics, And Animal Feed): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the policosanol market valued for $301.0 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $586.5 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108161 Prime determinants of growthThere is an increase in emphasis on maintaining cardiovascular health with the aging population and a growing focus on preventive healthcare. Policosanol, with its potential cholesterol-lowering and antiplatelet effects, is positioned as a preventive measure against heart disease and related conditions. Increased awareness of policosanol, through consumer education initiatives or marketing campaigns by supplement manufacturers, contributes to the growth of the market. This factor is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. These factors together escalate the growth of policosanol. However, high costs of policosanol which in turn may restrain the growth of the policosanol market.The Sugarcane segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on source, the sugarcane segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global policosanol market revenue. The same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The demand for sugarcane is driven by factors such as population growth, change in consumer preferences, industrial uses, economic development, bio-based products, and the ongoing need for sugar as a food ingredient has enhanced the overall potential sales of policosanol market during the forecast period. Furthermore, policosanol, derived from sugarcane, has been studied for its potential health benefits. Sugarcane-derived policosanol is used to support overall cardiovascular health due to its cholesterol-modulating effects. It helps to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions. This factor is expected to drive the demand for sugarcane derived policosanol in the medicinal sector.Procure Complete Report (402 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/44Kczom The pharmaceutical drug segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on the application, the pharmaceutical drugs segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global policosanol market revenue. There is a greater demand for pharmaceutical products and treatments as global healthcare expenditure continues to rise. In addition, the aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology have contributed to increased healthcare spending. This has led to a growth in the market for policosanol where it has been widely used to reduce LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol in the heart. This factor is expected to boost the market expansion during the forecast period. The dietary supplements segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast periodAsia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global policosanol market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific policosanol market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to contribute to the Asia-Pacific policosanol market. The region highlights high potential growth for policosanol, owing to the increase in the pharmaceutical sector where policosanol is used predominantly. It is used as antioxidant and anticoagulant agent in the formulation of drugs. This factor acts as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of policosanol in the region.Leading Market Players: -ZXCHEM GROUPSABINSASUNPURE EXTRACTS PVT LTD.BIORIGINAL FOOD AND SCIENCE CORPAMBE PHYTOEXTRACTS PVT. LTD.MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLPBOC SCIENCESHUZHOU SHENGTAO BIOTECH LLCBOTANIC HEALTHCARESHREEJI PHARMA INTERNATIONALThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global policosanol market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/policosanol-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.