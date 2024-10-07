Submit Release
FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight North Dakota’s Bear Den and Elk Horn Fires

DENVER – This evening, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Bear Den Fire and the Elk Horn Fire, burning in McKenzie County and on the Fort Berthold Reservation. 

FEMA Region 8 Deputy Administrator Katherine Fox approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for each fire after receiving the request this afternoon and determining that the fire threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the request, the Bear Den Fire was threatening 100 primary and 500 other structures near Mandaree, on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The fire is also threatening out buildings, infrastructure, utilities, equipment, and a watershed in the area. The fire started on October 5, 2024, and has burned more than 15,000 acres of state, tribal, and private land. It is zero-percent contained. 

At the time of the request, the Elk Horn Fire was threatening 20 primary homes near Watford City, North Dakota as well as buildings, infrastructure, utilities, equipment and oil infrastructure in the area.  The fire started on October 5, 2024 and has burned more than 11,000 acres of private and federal land. It is zero-percent contained. 

Fire Management Assistance Grants are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies. 

With the FMAG authorizations, additional funding is made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire for the mitigation of wildfire and related hazards, such as flood after fire or erosion. Eligible wildfire project types include defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction.

For more information on FMAGs, visit  https://www.fema.gov/fire-management-assistance-grants-program-details. For HMGP Post Fire, visit https://www.fema.gov/hazard-mitigation-grant-program-post-fire.

