Application are open for original fashion brands for the Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store

MACAU, October 7 - In order to promote Macao’s original fashion brands, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will collaborate with Galaxy Entertainment Group to set up a “Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store” at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort from 9 to 18 November. Applications are open from today until 14 October at 5:45pm, and application is free. All local fashion brands are welcome to participate.

The event will be held from 9 to 18 November, from 10am to 10pm, at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort. The “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will showcase clothing and accessories from a variety of local original fashion brands, providing a diverse sales platform for the local brands to enhance their visibility and to expand their market.

All interested applicants can submit their applications in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building or via email to apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo by 5:45pm, 14 October. Registration guidelines and application forms can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo and the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries website at www.macaucci.gov.mo. The selected brands will present five to ten types of products, with a minimum of three pieces from each type for sale and 1 piece for display, and sell them on consignment. All profits from consignment sales will go to the brand owners.

For enquiries, please contact Ms. Lam, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6205 during office hours.