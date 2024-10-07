TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Tipton County

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Tipton County.

Preliminary information indicates that a deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a call of an individual threatening residents with a firearm at a home on Fleetwood Drive in Millington. When the deputy arrived at the location, he encountered Logan Kilpatrick (DOB 11/16/2005) with a weapon. Shots were fired by both the individual and the deputy, leaving Kilpatrick deceased at the scene. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.