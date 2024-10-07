Perseus Mining September Quarter Investor Webinar

Perth, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/October 7, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday October 23, 2024



Perth – 6:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday October 22, 2024



Vancouver – 3:00pm



Toronto – 6:00pm UK: Tuesday October 22, 2024



London – 11:00pm





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BC8L_01JRJ6j8B70p8CLsQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 876 6279 3489

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,376,196,513



Performance rights: 6,710,618



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield



Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd62zQlg9x

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.