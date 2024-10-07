Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,997 in the last 365 days.

Perseus Mining September Quarter Investor Webinar

Perth, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/October 7, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday October 23, 2024

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Tuesday October 22, 2024

Vancouver – 3:00pm

Toronto – 6:00pm		 UK: Tuesday October 22, 2024

London – 11:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BC8L_01JRJ6j8B70p8CLsQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 876 6279 3489

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,376,196,513

Performance rights: 6,710,618

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd62zQlg9x

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.


This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perseus Mining September Quarter Investor Webinar

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more