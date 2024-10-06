Prime Minister Manele commends UAE’s ‘Abrahamic Family House’, icon of harmonious coexistence

In a world where opposing religious beliefs often lead to disunity and sometimes violence, the ‘Abrahamic Family House’ in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is an inspiring global symbol that epitomizes the shared values of harmonious coexistence and understanding among the three Abrahamic faiths of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

After the inauguration of the Solomon Islands new Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP, accepted an excursion of the global icon of shared humanity known as the ‘Abrahamic Family House’ complex on UAE’s Saadiyat cultural district.

In a nutshell, the Abrahamic Family House complex is an interfaith enterprise inaugurated in 2023. The intention is for the three world religions connected to Abraham- Christianity, Judaism and Islam have a common home to gather to learn from each other, inspire and nurture understanding as well as celebrate their shared humanity.

In his refection following the tour, Prime Minister Manele acknowledged that striving for world peace and understanding in the manner the Abrahamic Family House does, is commendable.

“Abrahamic House is about promoting deeper understanding of religious connection between Mosque, Church and Synagogue”, PM Manele expressed.

Religion is about peaceful co-existence, inclusivity, who we are, united by our faiths.

The Prime Minister adds, our diverse faith and culture are connected to one God, God of Abraham. Deeper knowledge and understanding of our religious history promotes tolerance, dialogue, harmony and practice of our faiths. The emphasis is on coexistence, multiculturalism, and diversity, he stressed.

The Abrahamic Family House serve to deepen understanding on common humanity through mutual dialogue, exchange of knowledge and the practice of faith, a key take home lesson for the world today.

Ends///.

Tour guide welcoming PM Manele to the Complex

PM Manele visiting the Abrahamic House Family Church

PM Manele and delegation touring the Mosque