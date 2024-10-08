Curiously™ Launches Customizable AI Learning Companion for Teachers

2024 Teaching and Learning grant from the Office of the Provost of Columbia Engineering

Curiously™ provides AI learning companions for schools, offering real-time student support and easy progress tracking, all without the need for coding.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curiously™ , a pioneering AI education company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Learning Companion designed specifically for teachers and their students. With a mission to "Provide Help to Every Learner, At the Right Time, In the Right Way," Curiously™ is set to revolutionize the educational landscape by offering tools that are both powerful and accessible.Design Custom AI Learning Companions Without CodingCuriously™ enables teachers to create personalized AI learning companions effortlessly. Educators can upload syllabi and course notes, customizing the AI by setting educational goals, choosing pedagogical methods, and defining behavior styles—all without any technical expertise. Leveraging advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques and sophisticated data preparation pipelines, the AI ensures accurate and relevant responses tailored to each course's unique content.Empower Student Exploration with AI AssistanceStudents can enhance their learning experience by uploading images of their projects. The Curiously™ AI Learning Companion identifies parts and tools, providing step-by-step troubleshooting and real-time guidance. This feature fosters hands-on exploration while offering support exactly when and how students need it.Monitor Learner Progress with Comprehensive AnalyticsTeachers gain valuable insights through the Curiously™ analytics dashboard, which offers access to learner data and chat analysis. This empowers educators to track progress, identify areas where students may be struggling, and adjust instruction accordingly to meet individual learning needs.What Sets Curiously™ ApartCuriously™ stands out by providing a customizable solution that addresses the unique needs of both students and teachers. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, Curiously™ offers flexibility and ease of use, making it a practical tool for modern education. Educators can seamlessly integrate AI for teaching without needing technical skills, bridging the gap between traditional education and technological innovation.Strategic Partnership with Columbia UniversityIn a significant milestone, Curiously™ has partnered with Columbia University's Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research and distinguished Professor Hardeep Johar. This collaboration was instrumental in developing a dedicated AI Companion for the IEOR E4526 course. Over the past three months during the summer, the Columbia teaching team provided essential knowledge base materials and assisted in testing the tool's accuracy and efficacy. The result is an AI tool that seamlessly aligns with the course syllabus, enhancing the learning experience for students.Recipient of the 2024 Teaching and Learning GrantCuriously™ is honored to have been awarded the 2024 Teaching and Learning grant from the Office of the Provost of Columbia Engineering. These prestigious grants are given annually to enable faculty to implement new educational methods and technologies in their classrooms. The Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) supports grant recipients with resources and services including content development, instructional design, media production, assessment, and project management, alongside the grant funding.About Curiously™Curiously™ is committed to transforming education through innovative AI solutions that are accessible and customizable. By focusing on the specific needs of educators and learners, Curiously™ aims to make learning more engaging, effective, and tailored to the modern educational environment.For more information, please visit https://curiously.app/ or contact hello@curiously.app

