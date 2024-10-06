Bio Pharma Buffer Market to Reach $2.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bio Pharma Buffer Market by Buffer Type (Phosphates Type, Acetates Type, Tris Type and Others), by Application (Protein Purification, Cell Culture, Formulation, Chromatography, Biosensors and Others), and End User (Research Institution, Pharmaceutical Industry and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the bio pharma buffer market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The market for bio pharma buffer is primarily driven by the rise in demand for the biopharmaceuticals products, growing biopharmaceutical industry and strict regulatory framework which ensure product quality and safety. Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, driven by advancements in biotechnology and healthcare needs, propels the need for high-quality buffers used in various stages of drug development and manufacturing. These buffers play critical roles in maintaining pH levels, stabilizing proteins, and controlling reactions during biopharmaceutical production processes, thereby ensuring product efficacy and safety. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements mandating the use of buffers that comply with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) further fuel market growth, as companies strive to meet global standards and ensure product quality and consistency.

Additionally, the expanding biopharmaceutical pipeline, characterized by a rising number of complex therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, drives innovation and specialization in buffer formulations. This diversification in therapeutic modalities necessitates tailored buffer solutions capable of supporting the unique requirements of different biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, the trend towards outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) drives demand for buffers, as contract manufacturing organizations seek reliable suppliers capable of providing consistent, high-quality buffer systems.

Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $2.4 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Buffer Type, Application, End User and Region Drivers Rise in demand for biopharmaceutical products

Growing biopharmaceutical industry

Favorable government initiatives Opportunities Technological advancement in bio pharma buffer Restraint High product cost

Segment Highlights

The phosphates type segment dominated market share in 2023

By buffer type, phosphates type segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that phosphates are widely recognized for their buffering capacity across a broad pH range, making them versatile and suitable for a variety of biopharmaceutical applications. This versatility is crucial in the biopharma industry where buffers must maintain stable pH levels to ensure the integrity and activity of biological molecules such as proteins and enzymes. In addition, phosphates offer excellent solubility and compatibility with many biological systems, minimizing the risk of interference or adverse reactions with sensitive biomolecules. This makes them reliable choices for buffer solutions used in research, development, and manufacturing processes within the biopharma sector.

Formulation segment dominated the market share in 2023

By application, formulation segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that Formulation buffers are essential in maintaining the stability, solubility, and efficacy of biopharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle. They are specifically designed to optimize the pH, osmolarity, and ionic strength of drug formulations, ensuring that active ingredients remain stable and bioavailable.

Pharmaceutical industry segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins, which require precise buffering solutions throughout their production processes. Buffers play a critical role in maintaining the stability and activity of biomolecules during various stages of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring product efficacy and safety. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to rise globally due to growing healthcare needs and advancements in biotechnology there is a surge In demand of buffers.



Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high adoption of the bio pharma buffer by biopharmaceutical companies, well-established biopharmaceutical sector, and high adoption of biologics for effective treatment of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in biotechnology, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Key Players

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Techcon Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Masterflex

Quality Lab Accessories

Charles River Laboratories

Avanos Medical

Conmed

Accutome

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bio pharma buffer market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



