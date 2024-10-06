WGO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Winnebago Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (“Winnebago” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WGO). Investors who purchased Winnebago securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WGO .



On September 23, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published an article called “‘Grand Deception’- Winnebago Muzzles Outcry Over Major Problem That Owners Say Makes RVs Dangerous, Untowable, Worthless.” The article stated that Winnebago’s “best-selling Grand Design RVs” appear to be “experiencing frame failure, potentially affecting thousands of units sold for more than a billion dollars. This defect has led to costly damage and potential safety hazards, and rendered some RVs unroadworthy.” The article continued to state that “Winnebago has used NDAs, buybacks, and online censorship to silence complaints about frame failure[.]” Following this news, Winnebago's stock dropped $1.35 per share, or 2.28%, to close at $57.76 on September 23, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Winnebago securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WGO . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

