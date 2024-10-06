Statement of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement on Lebanon: “Healthcare workers and facilities must be respected and protected”.

Any harm inflicted on medical workers, rescue volunteers, or healthcare facilities is unacceptable. These groups are protected under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and must be shielded from violence. Humanitarian workers and medical personnel save lives: we call for their protection and respect.

With the escalation of violence across many areas in Lebanon, particularly in the southern regions, the Bekaa, Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, the situation has severely impacted people's lives, resulting in thousands of casualties and injuries, the disruption of vital healthcare services, and the displacement of over 1.2 million individuals.

The Lebanese Red Cross is operating at the highest level of readiness, mobilizing all its field, emergency, relief and support teams to provide urgent and necessary humanitarian services to save lives and preserve human dignity. This is in line with the seven Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and fulfills its humanitarian role according to its capacities, with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and its partners and supporters.

In these volatile and dangerous circumstances, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement teams — particularly the Lebanese Red Cross — are performing their humanitarian mission under extreme pressure, and are carrying out their duties without discrimination, upholding absolute neutrality, independence, and impartiality. Under IHL, they are protected and must not be exposed to any danger.

Everyone must respect the protective emblem, facilitate the humanitarian missions of these teams, ensure safe access to victims, allow movement to service facilities, and guarantee the safe return of the teams to their centers to continue providing life-saving services.

For more information, please contact:

Lebanese Red Cross, Ayad Mounzer, 0096179303471

ICRC, Roy Chidiac,0096170153928

IFRC, Mey Al Sayegh, 0096179303471