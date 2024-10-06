PHILIPPINES, October 6 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 Mother, Lawyer, Athlete, Legislator - Senator Pia Cayetano Files her Candidacy for 2025 Senate Race MANILA - Pia S. Cayetano, a senator with a proven track record spanning two decades, filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the 2025 Senatorial elections today, October 6, 2024 at the Tent City, Manila Hotel. Staying true to her advocacies on sustainable transportation, and health and wellness, Senator Cayetano led a bike ride, where she was joined by around 150 cyclists from Taguig, Manila, and Pasay City. The Taguig cyclists came from the Senate and met up with a group of cyclists from Pasay near the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The group passed by Rajah Sulayman Park where cyclists from Manila await to join the group. Also in the park were beneficiaries of Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) program who came out to show their support to Cayetano. The Senator's personal experiences as a working mother, daughter, and woman have allowed her to have deeper insight into the needs of Filipinos, especially women and families, and have shaped her work as a senator. This is evident in the laws she pushed for, such as the Rare Disease Act, which provides support for patients with rare diseases, and the Magna Carta of Women, which promotes equal rights and opportunities for women. With twenty years of public service under her belt, Senator Cayetano has been at the forefront of passing landmark laws in healthcare, education, and economic growth. This includes the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act, Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, Universal Health Care Act, and the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, among others. With her re-election bid, she aims to continue to push for sustainable development, improved healthcare access, quality education, and sports development. A lawyer, an economist, and athlete, the senator has consistently championed for causes that promote the welfare of every Filipino. Senator Pia Cayetano is currently the Chairperson for the Senate Blue Ribbon and Energy Committees, and Senior Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. Previously, the Senator headed the committees on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking; Ways and Means; Health and Demography; Education, Arts, and Culture; among others. Aside from her landmark legislations, she has consistently pushed for funding for education, healthcare, arts, culture and history, and sports. Under her leadership, the higher education budget reached an all-time high, including increased funding for medical schools to address the healthcare worker shortage. She also championed scholarships to make education more accessible. For healthcare, Senator Cayetano secured funding for critical health infrastructure projects, such as hospitals, super health centers, and much-needed medical equipment. For arts, culture, and history, she prioritized maintenance and conservation works; and addressed safety and security concerns such as fire protection system for the National Library of the Philippines. Over the years, she has also backed athletes including EJ Obiena and the Yulo siblings, supported various grassroots programs, secured funding for their training and competitions, and invested in sports infrastructure. Outside the Senate halls, Senator Cayetano continues her advocacy work through Pinay In Action (PIA), which she started before entering politics. PIA is her advocacy arm that seeks to empower women and girls through health, sports, and fitness. The organization conducts sports clinics and events, seminars on maternal and child health, and other related activities in partnership with local governments, health and sports advocates. Through PIA, Senator Cayetano has been able to extend her reach beyond legislation, directly impacting communities and individuals across the Philippines. She is a tireless advocate for health, education, youth, and women. She is a lawyer, an economist, an athlete, and a mother, and embodies what it means to be a Pinay In Action. Ina, Abogada, Atleta, Mambabatas - Senadora Pia Cayetano, Nagpasa ng Kandidatura para sa 2025 Senatorial Elections MAYNILA - Si Pia S. Cayetano, isang senadora na may dalawang dekadang mahusay na track record, ay nagpasa ng kanyang Certificate of Candidacy (COC) para sa 2025 Senatorial Elections ngayong Oktubre 6, 2024 sa Tent City, Manila Hotel. Bilang pagpapatuloy ng kanyang mga adbokasiya sa sustainable transportation at health and wellness, pinangunahan ni senadora Cayetano ang isang bike ride, kasama ang humigit kumulang 150 siklista mula sa Taguig, Maynila, at Pasay City. Mula sa Senado ay nagbisikleta ang grupo mula sa Taguig at nakasama ang grupo ng mga siklista mula sa Pasay malapit sa Cultural Center of the Philippines. Dumaan ang grupo sa Rajah Sulayman Park kung saan naman naghihintay ang mga siklista mula sa Maynila. Naroon din sa parke ang mga benepisyaryo ng programang Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) na dumalo upang ipakita ang kanilang suporta kay Cayetano. Ang personal na mga karanasan ng Senadora bilang isang working mother, anak, at babae ay nagbigay sa kanya ng mas malalim na pag-unawa sa mga pangangailangan ng mga Pilipino, lalo na ng mga kababaihan at pamilya, at humubog sa kanyang gawain bilang senadora. Makikita ito sa mga batas na kanyang isinulong, tulad ng Rare Disease Act, na nagbibigay ng suporta sa mga pasyenteng may bihirang sakit, at ang Magna Carta of Women, na nagtataguyod ng pantay na karapatan at oportunidad para sa kababaihan. Sa dalawampung taon ng kanyang paninilbihan sa bayan, nanguna si senadora Cayetano sa pagpapasa ng mahahalagang batas sa larangan ng healthcare, edukasyon, at ekonomiya. Kabilang dito ang Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act, Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, Universal Health Care Act, at ang National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, bukod sa iba pa. Sa kanyang muling pagtakbo, layunin niyang ipagpatuloy ang pagsusulong ng sustainable development, pinalawig na access sa healthcare, dekalidad na edukasyon, at pag-unlad ng sports. Bilang isang abogada, ekonomista, at atleta, patuloy na isinusulong ng senadora ang mga adhikaing nagtataguyod sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino. Si Senadora Cayetano ay kasalukuyang Chairperson ng Senate Blue Ribbon at Energy Committees, at Senior Vice Chair ng Finance Committee. Dating pinamunuan din niya ang mga komite sa Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking; Ways and Means; Health and Demography; Education, Arts, and Culture; at iba pa. Bukod sa kanyang mga pangunahing batas, patuloy siyang nagtutulak ng dagdag na pondo para sa edukasyon, healthcare, sining, kultura at kasaysayan, at sports. Sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno, ay naabot ang pinakamataas na budget para sa higher education, kabilang ang dagdag na pondo para sa mga medical schools upang tugunan ang kakulangan ng healthcare workers sa bansa. Isinulong din niya ang mga scholarship upang gawing mas abot-kaya ang edukasyon. Sa larangan ng kalusugan, siniguro ni Senadora Cayetano ang pondo para sa mahahalagang healthcare infrastructures tulad ng mga ospital, super health center, pati na ng mga kinakailangang medical equipment para sa mga ito. Pagdating sa sining, kultura at kasaysayan, binigyang tuon niya ang pangangalaga at conservation works; at tinugunan ang ilang prayoridad tulad ng fire protection system para sa National Library of the Philippines. Sa loob ng maraming taon, sumuporta rin siya sa mga atleta kabilang sina EJ Obiena at ang mga magkakapatid na Yulo, sinusuportahan ang iba't ibang grassroots program, nagseseguro ng pondo para sa kanilang pagsasanay at kompetisyon, at namumuhunan sa imprastraktura para sa sports. Sa labas ng senado, ipinagpapatuloy niya ang kanyang adbokasiya sa pamamagitan ng Pinay In Action (PIA), na kanyang sinimulan bago pa man pumasok sa pulitika. Ang PIA ay kanyang advocacy arm na naglalayong palakasin ang kakayahan ng mga kababaihan at kabataang babae sa pamamagitan ng kalusugan, sports, at fitness. Nagsasagawa ito ng mga sports clinic at event, seminar tungkol sa kalusugan ng ina at anak, at iba pang kaugnay na aktibidad sa pakikipagtulungan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan, mga tagapagtaguyod ng kalusugan at sports. Sa pamamagitan ng PIA, napalawak ni senadora Cayetano ang kanyang abot higit pa sa paggawa ng batas, direktang nakakaapekto sa mga komunidad at indibidwal sa buong Pilipinas. Siya ang walang pagod na kampanyera para sa kalusugan ng mamamayan, edukasyon, kabataan, at karapatan ng mga kababaihan. Isa siyang abogada, ekonomista, atleta, at ina. Tunay ngang sinasalamin ni Senadora Pia ang pagiging isang Pinay In Action.

